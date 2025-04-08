Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been handed a huge boost regarding his ongoing project.

The Gunners - who are continuing to close the gap under the Spaniard in recent years - are set to face European giants Real Madrid on Tuesday, in a mammoth Champions League quarter-final at the Emirates.

Struggling with injury issues as of late, Arteta knows the task at hand, but with the summer transfer window already a hot topic of discussion, the Arsenal boss has perhaps just had his fears put to bed regarding one player's future in particular.

Mikel Arteta given transfer boost as key man wants to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will want to keep the core of his squad together this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Exits for the likes of Jorginho, Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko have already been talked up, with the quartet all likely to leave the club this year.

But given the talented youngsters available to Arteta elsewhere, keeping hold of a solid core whilst continuing to add several others remains a priority, and the 43-year-old may be about to get his biggest wish yet.

Jorginho looks set to leave the club this summer (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

One man who isn't planning on shifting elsewhere anytime soon is Bukayo Saka, who has this week confirmed his desire to stay and win silverware with his boyhood club.

The Three Lions international joined the Gunners aged seven and has developed into one of the finest wingers of his generation.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Talks of a move away have murmed along but the 23-year-old - ranked at no.13 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now - isn't planning on going anywhere.

"Yeah well, for me, I want to win and I want to win wearing this badge, so it's pretty clear the fans know how much I love them," he responded when asked about his future. "You saw when I came on on Tuesday, I think they love me back and it's a good relationship. I'm very happy to be here and I'm just focused on winning here."

Saka is Arsenal's golden boy (Image credit: Alamy)

"I don't think anyone's in a rush. I have two years left on my contract, I think everyone's pretty relaxed. Everyone knows my thoughts."

In FourFourTwo's view, Saka has a long way to go yet before he needs to think about a new contract, although other European giants may begin to sniff around should the Gunners not act with haste.