Ben Arfa: I do not want to be PSG's star player

Hatem Ben Arfa claims he does not want to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic as Paris Saint-Germain's star player following the Swede's departure to Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic was PSG's undisputed main man in recent years, but the experienced attacker opted to leave the Ligue 1 champions in favour of a move to Old Trafford.

Ben Arfa, meanwhile, joined PSG after a stellar campaign with Nice, but he is not thinking about individual success.

"The star of PSG is the entire team, the technical staff and the club. There is no individual star," the 29-year-old told L'Equipe.

"You do not necessarily need one big superstar to have a great team. You only have to look at Atletico Madrid to realise that.

"I do not want to be PSG's star man. I want to be part of a bigger collective and I want to win trophies with PSG.

"You have to put the team's interests first in order to become one of the best players."

PSG have dominated domestically in recent years, but have been unable to replicate that success in Europe.

Nevertheless, Ben Arfa believes it is only a matter of time before they win the Champions League, having lost to Manchester City in the 2015-16 quarter-finals.

"I am convinced that we can win the Champions League this season," he added.

"All the right ingredients are there to do it, a great group of players, a lot of quality and commitment.

"Everything has been done to win the Champions League and I have no doubt that I will win it one day."