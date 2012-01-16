Ben Arfa: I won't change my philosophy

Ben Arfa, who scored a wonder-goal for the Magpies earlier this month, has not been a regular starter with Newcastle this season despite some classy touches.

Asked whether he was abiding by Alan Pardew's authority after the Newcastle manager said he would need more discipline from him, Ben Arfa told French sports daily L'Equipe: "Yes... and no. I will abide by his authority but I will stay true to my philosophy whether I play or not.

"[My philosophy] is to play football, a game made up of movement and passes.

"The coach likes long, direct football. 'Send crosses into the box', he often says. But I totally respect his philosophy. I will not clash with him."

Ben Arfa, 24, joined Newcastle from Olympique Marseille in 2010, missing most of his first season after breaking his leg.