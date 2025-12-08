How to watch the FA Cup third-round draw: TV and live stream coverage details

The draw for the FA Cup third-round is almost here, as English football gets ready for one of the best weekends of the season.
Premier League and Championship sides will enter the fray in the third-round, meaning that the remaining non-league sides could get the chance to take on top-flight big hitters.
The FA Cup third-round draw takes place on Monday evening prior to the final tie of round two, but how can you watch it all unfold? FourFourTwo has you covered...
When is the FA Cup third-round draw?
At least three non-league teams will be in Monday evening's draw, with six-tier duo Macclesfield and Weston-super-Mare joined by National League side Boreham Wood, while Brackley Town have the chance to join them, should they get past Burton Albion in the final tie of the second round.
And the draw will take place prior to that final fixture at approximately 6:40pm GMT.
How to watch the FA Cup third-round draw
The draw will be part of the televised coverage of the tie between Brackley Town and Burton Albion, which is being broadcast by TNT Sports 1 and discovery+.
The programme is due to start at 6:30pm GMT and the draw will also be streamed live on the TNT Sports YouTube channel for free.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
When will the third round be played?
The FA Cup third round will be played during the weekend of Saturday, January 10, with matches usually running from the Thursday to the Monday.
What are the ball numbers?
The ball numbers for Monday night's draw are as follows...
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
5. Blackburn Rovers
6. Brentford
7. Brighton & Hove Albion
8. Bristol City
9. Burnley
10. Charlton Athletic
11. Chelsea
12. Coventry City
13. Crystal Palace
14. Derby County
15. Everton
16. Fulham
17. Hull City
18. Ipswich Town
19. Leeds United
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool
22. Manchester City
23. Manchester United
24. Middlesbrough
25. Millwall
26. Newcastle United
27. Norwich City
28. Nottingham Forest
29. Oxford United
30. Portsmouth
31. Preston North End
32. Queens Park Rangers
33. Sheffield United
34. Sheffield Wednesday
35. Southampton
36. Stoke City
37. Sunderland
38. Swansea City
39. Tottenham Hotspur
40. Watford
41. West Bromwich Albion
42. West Ham United
43. Wolverhampton Wanderers
44. Wrexham
45. Macclesfield
46. Grimsby Town
47. Shrewsbury Town
48. Swindon Town
49. Weston Super Mare
50. Barnsley
51. Boreham Wood
52. Milton Keynes Dons
53. Wigan Athletic
54. Fleetwood Town
55. Salford City
56. Mansfield Town
57. Cambridge United
58. Brackley Town FC or Burton Albion
59. Blackpool
60. Walsall
61. Exeter City
62. Cheltenham Town
63. Doncaster Rovers
64. Port Vale
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.