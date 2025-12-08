How to watch the FA Cup third-round draw: TV and live stream coverage details

The balls will soon be drawn

The draw for the FA Cup third-round is almost here, as English football gets ready for one of the best weekends of the season.

Premier League and Championship sides will enter the fray in the third-round, meaning that the remaining non-league sides could get the chance to take on top-flight big hitters.

The FA Cup third-round draw takes place on Monday evening prior to the final tie of round two, but how can you watch it all unfold? FourFourTwo has you covered...

When is the FA Cup third-round draw?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At least three non-league teams will be in Monday evening's draw, with six-tier duo Macclesfield and Weston-super-Mare joined by National League side Boreham Wood, while Brackley Town have the chance to join them, should they get past Burton Albion in the final tie of the second round.

And the draw will take place prior to that final fixture at approximately 6:40pm GMT.

How to watch the FA Cup third-round draw

Holders Crystal Palace will enter the competition at this stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

The draw will be part of the televised coverage of the tie between Brackley Town and Burton Albion, which is being broadcast by TNT Sports 1 and discovery+.

The programme is due to start at 6:30pm GMT and the draw will also be streamed live on the TNT Sports YouTube channel for free.

When will the third round be played?

The FA Cup third round will be played during the weekend of Saturday, January 10, with matches usually running from the Thursday to the Monday.

What are the ball numbers?

64 teams will contest the FA Cup third round (Image credit: PA Images)

The ball numbers for Monday night's draw are as follows...

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Brentford

7. Brighton & Hove Albion

8. Bristol City

9. Burnley

10. Charlton Athletic

11. Chelsea

12. Coventry City

13. Crystal Palace

14. Derby County

15. Everton

16. Fulham

17. Hull City

18. Ipswich Town

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Manchester City

23. Manchester United

24. Middlesbrough

25. Millwall

26. Newcastle United

27. Norwich City

28. Nottingham Forest

29. Oxford United

30. Portsmouth

31. Preston North End

32. Queens Park Rangers

33. Sheffield United

34. Sheffield Wednesday

35. Southampton

36. Stoke City

37. Sunderland

38. Swansea City

39. Tottenham Hotspur

40. Watford

41. West Bromwich Albion

42. West Ham United

43. Wolverhampton Wanderers

44. Wrexham

45. Macclesfield

46. Grimsby Town

47. Shrewsbury Town

48. Swindon Town

49. Weston Super Mare

50. Barnsley

51. Boreham Wood

52. Milton Keynes Dons

53. Wigan Athletic

54. Fleetwood Town

55. Salford City

56. Mansfield Town

57. Cambridge United

58. Brackley Town FC or Burton Albion

59. Blackpool

60. Walsall

61. Exeter City

62. Cheltenham Town

63. Doncaster Rovers

64. Port Vale