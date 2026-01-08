Get VIP tickets for this weekend's Tottenham vs Aston Villa FA Cup clash for just £99

Spurs entertain Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday

It's the third round of the FA Cup this weekend, and one of the biggest fixtures is Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa. VIP tickets for Spurs are still available, with some of the best seats in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, complimentary food and drink, and much more.



Buy a VIP package for Spurs vs Villa for just £99 with Seat Unique.

Spurs will be desperate to be in the hat for the fourth round as they are yet to win in 2026 in three attempts so far. Tottenham lost 3-2 to Bournemouth in their last match and drew 0-0 with Sunderland and Brentford in their previous two.

Villa will be tough opponents, though, despite a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace last time out, they beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 in the game before that. Until they were well beaten by league leaders Arsenal in their final game of 2025, the Villains had been on an 11-game winning run in all competitions – equalling their best form in 121 years, matching club record winning streaks from 1914 and 1897.

Last-minute Spurs vs Villa VIP tickets are still available

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is one of the most impressive grounds in Britain (Image credit: Mike Egerton)

Seat Unique is offering fantastic VIP seats in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium's East Stand for the Villa match at £99 (plus a £4.95 booking fee) per person.

As well as a padded seat and access to a VIP lounge, you'll also get complimentary food before and after the game, plus a drink at half-time. A match-day programme is also included in the price, along with the opportunity to participate in a Q&A with a Spurs legend. If buying more than one ticket, your seats will be situated next to each other.

With a 62,850 capacity, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a stunning state-of-the-art football ground and well worth a visit, whatever team you support. Seat Unique's VIP tickets make a great experience even better.

To secure match tickets through Seat Unique, you don't need to be a supporters club member or wait around for ticket windows to open. It's as simple as choosing the game you want to go to and buying your tickets.

Seat Unique doesn't just have packages for Saturday's FA Cup game, there's a full season's worth of VIP Tottenham packages over on the Seat Unique website.

Seat Unique has VIP tickets for many other English and Welsh clubs competing in the FA Cup too. Take your pick from: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Brentford, Bristol Rovers, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fleetwoood Town, Forest Green Rovers, Fulham, Ipswich Town, Leeds, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield United, Southampton, Swansea City, Tottenham, Watford, Wigan Athletic, and Wolverhampton.