How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV coverage for Thursday night blockbuster between Premier League leaders and reigning champions

Arsenal vs Liverpool key information • Date: Thursday, 8 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)

Arsenal vs Liverpool key information • Date: Thursday, 8 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Leaders Arsenal have lost just twice in the Premier League this season. The first was at Liverpool in a match that looked destined to end goalless before Dominik Szoboszlai's brilliant intervention.

The Gunners are unbeaten at home and have won nine of their 10 league games at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta won't be expecting any change to that on Thursday.

Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool on TV in the UK

Arsenal vs Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and the Sky Sports+ app as part of a full programme of Sky Sports coverage in the Premier League this week.

Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in the US

Arsenal vs Liverpool is one of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Liverpool through Stan Sport.

Is there an Arsenal vs Liverpool free live stream?

You can watch Arsenal vs Liverpool for free in Azerbaijan, where Idman TV is showing the game on TV and on its website. Coverage is geo-restricted.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Premier League preview

Liverpool have had the edge in this fixture over the last decade. Arsenal have beaten the Reds three times in the league since the start of 2015-16, conceding in every one of the last 18 meetings.

Both league games ended 2-2 last season. Arsenal led twice at the Emirates but equalisers from Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah kept Liverpool on track for the title.

The Gunners have been top since October and started the week with a six-point lead over Manchester City and Aston Villa, not to mention in imperious form.

Since their defeat at Villa at the start of December, Arsenal have racked up five wins including a home victory against Villa in their last home match.

Tickets

The Reds are drawing too many games but they're also unbeaten in eight in the Premier League. The mitigation is that only two of those opponents was in the top half of the table.

Two draws with Leeds United probably said a little more about Leeds than Liverpool but there's no doubt Slot's men still have something to prove.

Salah and Egypt are still at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Liverpool are also without Alexander Isak and potentially Hugo Ekitike.

The league leaders have had a number of key players return from injury but are expected to be missing Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera on Thursday.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

We're predicting that the Arsenal wagon will keep on rolling but Arteta's men will be made to sweat over it again.