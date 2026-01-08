It's FA Cup third round weekend – grab VIP hospitality tickets to the sold-out Manchester City vs Exeter City match this Saturday from just £79

A trip to the Etihad Stadium will be an exciting challenge for the Exeter City players and fans

Manchester City will host mid-table League One Exeter City at the Etihad Stadium in an exciting FA Cup third round clash this weekend – kick off is 3pm on Saturday.

The FA Cup third round weekend is widely regarded as one of the most iconic in the English football calendar. It marks the moment when the superstars of the Premier League and the heavyweights of the Championship enter the fray, facing up to teams from as far down as the semi-professional rungs of the English football pyramid.



The true soul of the competition lies in these teams having a crack at giant-killing, and Exeter City will be looking to earn a place in FA Cup history, backed by what is sure to be a noisy away support of 7,500 fans who snapped up the away allocation in record time.

Jayden Wareham is Exeter City's leading goal scorer with seven goals this season (Image credit: Exeter City)

Exeter are in reasonable form in League One, and are sitting mid-table with 30 points. Their talismanic striker Jayden Wareham, is Exeter City's leading goal scorer, and will be hoping to score in the biggest spotlight.

Last time out, Exeter drew 2-2 with high-flying Huddersfield, and with five wins and only two defeats in their last eight games, they'll arrive at the Etihad in a buoyant mood, hoping to cause what would be one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history.

Meanwhile, City failed to claw back some ground on league leaders Arsenal with a disappointing 1-1 draw with Brighton midweek, and could be as much as eight points behind Arsenal after the leaders clash with stuttering Liverpool on Thursday evening.

So the distraction of the FA Cup could be welcome, and Guardiola will be looking for a convincing victory. City are still very much challenging in the Champions League, the EFL Cup, and the Premier League, and the dream of an incredible quadruple is still very much a possibility for Pep and his City squad.

