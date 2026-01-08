Manchester United’s unpopular Ruben Amorim prodigy now wanted by European giants: report

Ruben Amorim was sacked by Manchester United for his outburst following a draw with Leeds United

Ruben Amorim played a massive role in one Manchester United midfielder’s career, but the player in question could soon be following him out of the door at Old Trafford.

The former Red Devils head coach was sacked earlier this week in a cut-throat move by executives Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, following Amorim’s press conference outburst after a draw against Leeds United.

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has taken the reins, for now, with Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in talks as potential longer-term interims.

Manchester United midfielder eyed by Champions League side

Interim head coach Darren Fletcher is set to take charge of a second Manchester United game, an FA Cup third-round clash against Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amid that dugout chaos at Old Trafford, however, the footballing world keeps turning, and the January transfer window waits for nobody.

Attention has been focused on whether the team could be supplemented by some midfield reinforcements, but the INEOS-owned club may lose a player in that department first.

That’s because, according to a report from the Daily Mail, Dutch side Ajax have added Manuel Ugarte to their list of January targets.

Amorim gave the Uruguayan his first big break on the European scene, handing him his debut for Sporting back in 2021.

Dan Ashworth, a lesser-spotted figure in Manchester United’s history books, then swooped in to agree a hefty £50.5m deal in the summer of 2024.

Ugarte featured regularly at first under then-boss Erik ten Hag, but his influence waned when Amorim joined the Premier League side, with a combination of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes preferred in the two deeper midfield roles that were open to the 24-year-old in the Portuguese coach's 3-4-2-1 system.

Ajax are, in the same report, said to be joined in their interest by Turkish outfit Galatasaray, which may present the Red Devils with an opportunity to recoup some of their initial investment.

Manuel Ugarte has not had the easiest of times with United (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Manchester United should look to sell while they have two potential suitors on the line.

Multiple interested clubs could help push up the sale price, for a player who looks unlikely to reach the levels required for a club with eyes on the upper echelons of the Premier League.

Links to the likes of Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton refuse to die down; mooted deals that would all require significant funds and reveals the diminishing longevity of the club’s current options in that area of the pitch.

Ugarte is valued at €30m, according to Transfermarkt.