Crystal Palace's upcoming opponents suffer tragedy as ex-Wolves forward involved in fatal accident

Macclesfield FC are a club in mourning following the death of 21-year-old forward Ethan McLeod.

The non-league winger, previously on the books of Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers, was involved in a fatal road traffic accident on Tuesday evening, the club confirmed.

A statement released by Macclesfield read: "With the heaviest of hearts and an overwhelming sense of surrealism that Macclesfield FC can confirm the passing of 21-year-old forward Ethan McLeod.

Ethan McLeod during his Wolves academy days (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Travelling back from Bedford Town last night, Ethan was involved in a car accident on the M1 which tragically took his life.

"Ethan was an incredibly talented and well-respected member of our First Team Squad, who had his whole life ahead of him.

Macclesfield FC were Northern Premier League Premier Division champions under Robbie Savage last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"But more than that, Ethan’s infectious personality endeared him to everyone that he came into contact with.

"In giving his all in everything he did, Ethan effortlessly pushed us all to be the best we can be - both on and off the pitch.

"Ethan’s professionalism and unwavering work ethic inspired everyone, and his lust for life put smiles on all our faces - even on the darkest of days.

"News of Ethan’s passing has devastated our entire Club and no words can convey the immense sense of sadness and loss that we feel now.

"The deep mental scars elicited from Ethan’s passing will undeniably never heal - but one thing is for sure, and that is Ethan’s vibrant legacy will never fade, no matter how much time passes in the future.

Ethan McLeod (2004-2025) (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Ethan will live in our hearts and minds forevermore and no matter what the future holds, his unique smile that mesmerised us all will never be forgotten.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to Ethan’s family and friends at this deeply traumatic time, together with an assurance that we will provide as much support as we can to those who need it.

"May you rest in peace Ethan - you will forever be a Silkman."

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner will face the non-league outfit in next month's FA Cup Third Round (Image credit: Getty Images)

The National League North club had defeated Bedford Town 2-1 earlier in the evening before McLeod's tragic accident.

McLeod joined Macclesfield on a free transfer this past summer after spell with Stourbridge and Rushall Olympic.

Macclesfield are scheduled to play Premier League side Crystal Palace on January 10, 2026 in the Third Round of this season's FA Cup.