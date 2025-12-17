Crystal Palace's upcoming opponents suffer tragedy as ex-Wolves forward involved in fatal accident
Crystal Palace's upcoming FA Cup Third Round opponents Macclesfield FC have released a statement on the death of Ethan McLeod
Macclesfield FC are a club in mourning following the death of 21-year-old forward Ethan McLeod.
The non-league winger, previously on the books of Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers, was involved in a fatal road traffic accident on Tuesday evening, the club confirmed.
A statement released by Macclesfield read: "With the heaviest of hearts and an overwhelming sense of surrealism that Macclesfield FC can confirm the passing of 21-year-old forward Ethan McLeod.
Macclesfield winger Ethan McLeod tragically passes in accident
"Travelling back from Bedford Town last night, Ethan was involved in a car accident on the M1 which tragically took his life.
"Ethan was an incredibly talented and well-respected member of our First Team Squad, who had his whole life ahead of him.
"But more than that, Ethan’s infectious personality endeared him to everyone that he came into contact with.
"In giving his all in everything he did, Ethan effortlessly pushed us all to be the best we can be - both on and off the pitch.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"Ethan’s professionalism and unwavering work ethic inspired everyone, and his lust for life put smiles on all our faces - even on the darkest of days.
"News of Ethan’s passing has devastated our entire Club and no words can convey the immense sense of sadness and loss that we feel now.
"The deep mental scars elicited from Ethan’s passing will undeniably never heal - but one thing is for sure, and that is Ethan’s vibrant legacy will never fade, no matter how much time passes in the future.
"Ethan will live in our hearts and minds forevermore and no matter what the future holds, his unique smile that mesmerised us all will never be forgotten.
"Our deepest sympathy goes out to Ethan’s family and friends at this deeply traumatic time, together with an assurance that we will provide as much support as we can to those who need it.
"May you rest in peace Ethan - you will forever be a Silkman."
The National League North club had defeated Bedford Town 2-1 earlier in the evening before McLeod's tragic accident.
McLeod joined Macclesfield on a free transfer this past summer after spell with Stourbridge and Rushall Olympic.
Macclesfield are scheduled to play Premier League side Crystal Palace on January 10, 2026 in the Third Round of this season's FA Cup.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.