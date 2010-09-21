Benitez praises football man Moratti

The Spaniard joined the European and Italian champions in the close season having left Liverpool after six years in charge of the Premier League club.

"The last year at Liverpool I had directors who knew nothing about football and you couldn't talk about football with them," he told a news conference on Tuesday without specifying who he meant by "directors".

"My relationship with president Moratti is good, he is a man who knows his football."

His relationship with Liverpool's American owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett, who put the indebted club up for sale in April, was strained at times but Benitez had previously stayed silent about his Anfield exit.

Benitez, whose new side are joint top and host Bari on Wednesday in their fourth Serie A outing of the season, took over from Real Madrid-bound Jose Mourinho after Inter sealed an unprecedented Italian treble last term.

