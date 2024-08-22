Rafa Benitez sends 'come and get me' plea to Premier League clubs - even those towards the foot of the table

Former Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle and Everton boss Rafael Benitez would like to get back into Premier League management

Rafa Benitez during his Newcastle days
Rafa Benitez has had several Premier League spells over the past 20 years

Rafa Benitez will be waiting by the phone for any job offers that come his way from the Premier League this season - and the Spaniard is being realistic about what kind of level he is likely to go in at.

Benitez first arrived in England in 2004 with Liverpool, guiding them to the Champions League in his first season at the club and taking them close to repeating that triumph two years later.

