Rafa Benitez sends 'come and get me' plea to Premier League clubs - even those towards the foot of the table

Rafa Benitez has had several Premier League spells over the past 20 years

Rafa Benitez will be waiting by the phone for any job offers that come his way from the Premier League this season - and the Spaniard is being realistic about what kind of level he is likely to go in at.

Benitez first arrived in England in 2004 with Liverpool, guiding them to the Champions League in his first season at the club and taking them close to repeating that triumph two years later.

Unpopular spells at Chelsea and Everton sat either side of a more respected stint as Newcastle United boss, interspersed with jobs abroad including Inter, Napoli, Real Madrid and most recently Celta Vigo.

VIDEO How Arne Slot Has ALREADY Transformed Liverpool

Rafa Benitez reveals he has turned down Premier League offers in the past but is now open to suggestion

Benitez is aware that he is unlikely to get a job at one of the Premier League's big clubs at this stage of his managerial career, but says he would need to 'make a decision' if a club further down the league wanted his services.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet, Benitez said: “I’m thinking about taking a job in the Premier League. That is not easy because I had offers – trust me, I had five or six offers from teams at the bottom of the table.

“I am realistic. I have the passion, I have the knowledge, I have the experience so I can make a difference. And the methodology, I like to be on the pitch coaching players and improving players, little things.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Benitez most recently took charge of Everton in the Premier League (Image credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Image)

"Anthony Gordon is one of the examples, so we can improve players and make things happen.

“But, there are not too many [job offers at the top of the table]. Manchester United will not come for me, Chelsea will not come for me.

"So, there are teams that I will not coach because they will not come for me. Then, the teams at the middle of the table, bottom of the table, they start firing managers and then you have to make a decision.

"I want to coach in the Premier League, and then this team at the bottom of the table is coming with a project.”

More stories

When Liverpool 'couldn't compete' with £5m transfer fees - Rafa Benitez reveals three players he was unable to bring to Anfield

Chelsea are close to having player contracts long enough to reach Captain Kirk's era

Best lightweight football boots: latest ranges designed for speed and agility from Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance and Mizuno

