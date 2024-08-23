The new Galacticos PLUS Villa’s European Cup return, on tour with Ratcliffe’s Red Devils, Cafu, Kroos, Clive Tyldesley and more!

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘September Issue 369’.

Back in the summer of 2000, Florentino Perez became president of Real Madrid and set about making them the Harlem Globetrotters of the sport by signing the biggest and best names from Planet Football. He built a team that had the best player from France, and arguably best in the world, Zinedine Zidane. Among others, there were some Brazilians, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos, plus England superstar midfielder David Beckham. While they were pretty on the eye, they won just two La Liga titles and one Champions League crown in Perez’s first tenure.

The Spaniard was re-elected to the Santiago Bernabeu hotseat in 2009 and Real Madrid have enjoyed plenty of success during his second stint. Now, he’s building ‘the new Galacticos’ in a similar way to how he created the first – with the best player from France, arguably the world, Kylian Mbappe, Brazilians Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick, plus England superstar midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Los Blancos are already reigning La Liga and European champions – after adding Mbappe and Endrick to their ranks this summer, it’s a daunting prospect for their opponents. In this issue, we look at their new team of heavyweights and ponder how they will compare to the team of the early 2000s. Enjoy the mag.

The new Galacticos

Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo helped Real Madrid to become continental champions yet again last season – now they’ve signed Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian teenage sensation Endrick, too. Can the new Galacticos fare better than their Noughties predecessors and dominate Europe for a generation?

Aston Villa’s return to the elite

Aston Villa lifted Ol’ Big Ears in 1982 but didn’t grace Europe’s top club competition for 40 years following their title defence. Now they’re in the Champions League, after a journey featuring Moscow misery and a Spanish saviour.

Champions League changes, explained

Europe’s biggest club competition has become even bigger – FFT outlines what to look out for in the revamped format, including Thursday night matches, chess and French pirates.

Ratcliffe’s Red Devils

Manchester United warmed up for their first full season under Sir Jim Ratcliffe by heading Stateside – FFT joined them, to discover the plans behind their quest to revive a giant.

Worst starts to a season… ever!

The most dismal beginnings to a campaign, via protests, torched cars and Alan Carr’s dad.

Cafu exclusive

Only one man has played in three consecutive World Cup finals – and Cafu won two of them. The iconic Brazilian shares his outstanding career with FFT, including the time he almost joined Chelsea.

How the Saints bounced back

Southampton needed just one season to return to the Premier League. Now they’re back, and – just as they did following their last promotion there, in 2012 – they’ve come with potential future England internationals in tow.

Clive Tyldesley answers YOUR questions

The famous commentator addresses your myriad queries, from dealing with Brian Clough at Nottingham Forest to that night in Barcelona, Wayne Rooney’s breakthrough and more.

Tactically speaking

Analytical ace Adam Clery uses his expert eye to explain how Lamine Yamal is only going to get better, why Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton could be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before and the key to Rafael Benitez’s Liverpool conquering Europe 20 campaigns ago.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland

Lincoln gaffer Michael Skubala opens up about cutting his teeth at Old Trafford, England’s futsal side and Impish dreams.

Ever the optimists: Edinburgh City’s supporters have had to deal with financial implosion, relegations and an aborted name change by opportunistic owners, but they’re still smiling.

In Best & Worst, lifelong Robin Aidan Connolly remembers Dean Windass nightmares, northern seagulls and irking Jose Mourinho…

A different choice of clubs: Peter Odemwingie has swapped one ball for another, having just qualified as a PGA Professional golfer. Fore!

Yo-Yeovil are back! Back in the National League, anyway – but after a decade that brought four relegations, Glovers fans are giddy.

The Mixer

Our round-up of football’s nifty gear includes Rihanna’s sneakers, Lionel Messi’s Beats, coffee kits, dinky shinpads and bespoke bucket hats made out of your favourite shirts.

Upfront

Playing off the last defender, it’s the big-man little-man partnership of football and funnies…

German World Cup winner Toni Kroos names the games that changed his life, while FFT columnist Jules Breach lists some of the challenges involved in live post-match interviews.

There’s our latest quiz on bees, bunnies, Grecians and Pilgrims, while legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Page tells FFT about his love affair with Wolves in My Football.

Elsewhere, we debate who are the greatest Champions League team in history, hear about Greenland’s seven-day season and discover why a fishcake protest was staged in Norway.

In the Players Lounge this month…

Jan Molby recalls Anfield’s golden era and Hillsborough heartbreak, Izzy Christiansen sums up Lionesses life under Phil Neville and Lee Clark recounts King Kev’s entertainers.

Perfect XI

The 101-cap Netherlands midfielder Phillip Cocu selects an enviable side made up of former Oranje and Barcelona team-mates, including a pair of formidable Brazilian forwards.