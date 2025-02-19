Managers who managed more than one club in the same city

Some managers, it seems, take a liking to certain cities – which can come in handy when there’s more than one club in town.

Sometimes, it’s about working your way up to the top dogs; other times, it’s a case of bravely crossing from one side of an intense rivalry to the other.

Here, we take you through a selection of the gaffers who took charge of at least two clubs in at least one city.

Rinus Michels (Amsterdam)

Rinus Michels pictured as manager of Ajax, 1969 (Image credit: Alamy)

One of the greatest and most influential coaches of all time, Total Football pioneer Rinus Michels notably played for and managed hometown giants Ajax, leading them to four Eredivisie titles and a European Cup as boss.

But Michels also held the reins at other, smaller clubs in the Dutch capital, managing both JOS Watergraafsmeer and Amsterdamsche FC.

Mustafa Denizli (Istanbul)

Mustafa Denizli managing Fenerbahce, 2001 (Image credit: Alamy)

The rivalry between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce is one of the most intense anywhere in the world – but that didn’t seem to bother Mustafa Denizli, who managed on both sides of the Intercontinental Derby – and with the other member of Istanbul’s Big Three, Besiktas.

Having briefly played for Galatasaray, the former Turkey international had multiple spells in charge, leading the club to the Turkish title and European Cup semi-finals during the first at the end of the 80s. He also tasted domestic league glory as boss of Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

Jorge Jesus (Lisbon)

Jorge Jesus managing Benfica, 2010 (Image credit: Alamy)

Jorge Jesus has coached a host of sides throughout his native Portugal, including two of the country’s Big Three: Lisbon pair Benfica and Sporting.

Jesus was most successful in the capital with Benfica, winning every major domestic honour available – including the Primeira Liga title three times between 2010 and 2015 – but also lifted the 2017/18 Taca da Liga (League Cup) with Sporting.

Rafael Benitez (Liverpool)

Manager Rafael Benitez celebrates with the Champions League trophy after Liverpool's victory over Milan in the 2005 final (Image credit: Alamy)

Liverpool’s 2004/05 Champions League- and 2005/06 FA Cup-winning gaffer, Rafael Benitez left Anfield in 2010 and returned to Merseyside in 2021.

Controversially, the Spaniard, who has also overseen Real Madrid’s senior and reserve teams, took the reins across Stanley Park at Everton, becoming the first person to take charge of both clubs since Liverpool’s first-ever manager, William Barclay.

Antonio Conte (London)

Antonio Conte managing Tottenham, 2022 (Image credit: Alamy)

London has no shortage of big clubs, so it’s no surprise that some of the game’s top managers have had more than one job in the English capital.

Antonio Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season at the helm, 2016/17, before winning the FA Cup the following campaign. After a spell back in his native Italy with Inter, Conte was back in town to take over at Tottenham, although he was unable to replicate the success he’d had with their London rivals.

Jose Mourinho (London)

Jose Mourinho celebrates after winning the 2004/05 Premier League title with Chelsea (Image credit: Alamy)

Another who’s sat in the dugouts of both Chelsea and Spurs, Jose Mourinho had two title-winning stints in charge of the Blues – from 2004 to 2007 and 2013 to 2015.

The great Portuguese tactician was appointed manager in North London in 2019, having won the League Cup and Europa League with Manchester United in his previous role, but he lasted less than 12 months in the job.

Jose Villalonga (Madrid)

Jose Villalonga pictured as manager of Real Madrid, 1956 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish legend Jose Villalonga managed Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and the national team – and won major silverware with all three.

In charge for Madrid’s first two European Cup triumphs and two domestic league successes during the 50s, Villalonga guided Atleti to two Copa del Rey crowns and the Cup Winners’ Cup in the early 60s – before steering Spain to victory as hosts of Euro 1964.

Ange Postecoglou (Melbourne)

Ange Postecoglou celebrates while managing Melbourne Victory, 2013 (Image credit: Alamy)

Ange Postecoglou was born in Greece but grew up in Melbourne and spent almost his entire playing career as a defender for South Melbourne. He began his managerial career with the former in 1996, winning the 1997/98 National Soccer League title and 1999 Oceania Club Championship.

The future Celtic and Tottenham boss also had a brief stint in charge of brilliantly named Melbourne outfit Whittlesea Zebras in 2009.

Giovanni Trapattoni (Milan)

Giovanni Trapattoni pictured as Inter manager during the 1989/90 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

A highly decorated coach who claimed major honours in his native Italy, Germany, Portugal and Austria, Giovanni Trapattoni managed on both sides of the Derby della Madonnina.

‘Il Trap’ began his managerial career with Milan in the mid-70s, before leading Inter to Serie A and UEFA Cup success in 1989 and 1991 respectively.

Sven-Goran Eriksson (Rome)

Sven-Goran Eriksson pictured as Lazio manager, 2000 (Image credit: Alamy)

The late Sven-Goran Eriksson enjoyed success with both bitter Rome rivals, taking the reins at Roma in 1984 and lifting the Coppa Italia two years later.

In his last role before becoming England boss, the Swede oversaw Lazio’s most glittering period, delivering the Serie A title, two Coppa Italia crowns and a Cup Winners’ Cup between 1998 and 2000, winning the last-ever edition of the latter competition.

Juande Ramos (Seville)

Juande Ramos managing Sevilla, 2007 (Image credit: Alamy)

In charge of the Tottenham team who won the 2007/08 League Cup, Spaniard Juande Ramos had previously coached fierce Seville foes Real Betis and Sevilla.

Ramos won the Copa del Rey and back-to-back UEFA Cups with the latter, as well as guiding them to victory in the 2006 Super Cup – where they defeated Champions League holders Barcelona 3-0.

Steve Bruce (Birmingham, Sheffield)

Steve Bruce managing Birmingham City, 2002 (Image credit: Alamy)

Steve Bruce has coached on both sides of some of England’s most heated rivalries, beginning his touchline career at Sheffield United in the 1998 – and briefly holding the reins at Sheffield Wednesday some 21 years later.

Between those stints in Sheffield, the Manchester United legend twice led Birmingham City to promotion to the Premier League – via the play-offs in 2002 and as Championship runners-up in 2007 – and spent two years in charge of Aston Villa. What’s more, Bruce has managed a mutual local rival of those two clubs – West Brom – and at both Sunderland and Newcastle!

Luis Aragones (Barcelona, Seville)

Luis Aragones celebrates after Barcelona's victory over Real Sociedad in the 1988 Copa del Rey final (Image credit: Alamy)

One of the greatest Spanish managers of all time, Luis Aragones coached both Barcelona and Espanyol and Sevilla and Real Betis.

The Madrid native, who enjoyed great success as a player and coach at Atletico and later led Spain to Euro 2008 glory, won the 1987/88 Copa del Rey as Barca boss.

Cesar Luis Menotti (Buenos Aires, Rosario)

Cesar Luis Menotti pictured in 1978 (Image credit: Alamy)

Legendary manager of his native Argentina’s 1978 World Cup-winning team, Cesar Luis Menotti was in charge at clubs in two of his homelands three largest cities: the capital Buenos Aires and Rosario.

Boca Juniors and River Plate are arguably the two most fierce rivals in world football, but Menotti coached both of them, as well as another Buenos Aires outfit: Huracan, winning the title in 1973. He also managed Newell’s Old Boys and local rivals Rosario Central at opposite ends of his touchline career.

Manuel Pellegrini (Santiago, Buenos Aires)

Manuel Pellegrini talks to his players during a training session as San Lorenzo manager, 2002 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before steering Manchester City to the 2013/14 Premier League title, Manuel Pellegrini got his hands on plenty of silverware in South America – where he has coached multiple sides in Buenos Aires and Santiago, the capital of his homeland, Chile.

Pellegrini won the 1995 Copa Chile with Santiago’s Universidad Catolica, having previously managed in the city at Universidad de Chile and Palestino. He later took charge of Buenos Aires giants San Lorenzo and River Plate, winning the league with both.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo (Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Belo Horizonte)

Vanderlei Luxemburgo during a press conference after returning for a third spell as manager of Corinthians, 2023 (Image credit: Alamy)

Journeyman manager Vanderlei Luxemburgo has held the reins at two or more clubs in three of his native Brazil’s most populous cities, coaching such big names as Flamengo (Rio de Janeiro) and Atletico Mineiro (Belo Horizonte).

He has, however, enjoyed particular success in Sao Paulo, winning the Brazilian title four times between 1993 and 1998 alone, across stints in charge of Palmeiras and Corinthians.