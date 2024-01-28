'Benitez out!' – Rafa responds as Celta Vigo fans call for former Liverpool boss's sacking

Former Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is already under pressure at Celta Vigo after fans called for his sacking during Sunday's LaLiga loss to Girona.

Celta were edged out by a single goal at Balaidos as Girona returned to the top of the table and the Galicians sit just above the relegation zone after 22 rounds of matches.

Sunday's defeat was Celta's 11th already in LaLiga this term and with only three wins in the competition so far, it already looks like being a difficult season for the Sky Blues.

"Benitez out now!" supporters sang during the game and after a result which leaves Celta just a point above the drop zone.

Asked about his future in his post-match press conference, Benitez said: "I came to Celta for a three-year project. I'm a coach who works 12 hours a day."

And on the chants, he said: "I'm not too worried by all that. We know how the players are and we make decisions based on that.

"Sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn't. That is what I have to do – focus on getting the best I can out of the players I have."

This is the Spaniard's first coaching role since his ill-fated spell at Everton in 2021/22, when he was in charge for just 19 Premier League games.

He has lasted slightly longer than that at Celta, but already appears to be suffering similar issues. The Galicians travel to Osasuna next on February 4th, before a home game against Getafe a week later.

