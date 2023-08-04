Liverpool in for Spanish wonderkid – and Reds legend will be key to bargain deal: report
Liverpool are looking to bring a highly-rated Spaniard to Anfield – and a beloved former figure player could play a big part in this deal
Liverpool have made a bid for a Spanish starlet, as Jurgen Klopp looks to add depth to his paper-thin squad.
Going into the season, the Reds have limited numbers in midfield, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson having recently left for the Saudi Pro League. Liverpool have only made two signings in Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, with just Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, Thiago and Harvey Elliott as other options in the centre of the park.
A move for Romeo Lavia is said to be close to completion – but with just a week to go before the season starts, the Merseysiders are now hoping to complete a bargain move to add another body to the squad.
Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo are claiming that Liverpool have made a bid of around £20 million for Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga.
A more attacking midfielder who can function in either No.8 position or further forward, the young Spaniard could be eased into the Premier League with fellow new buys Mac Allister and Szoboszlai ahead of him in the pecking order.
Why Dominik Szoboszlai Is Liverpool's Best Signing In Years
Furthermore, Champions League-winning manager Rafael Benitez will be key to any deal going through. The beloved former Reds boss is now in charge at Celta and will have a say on the transfer.
At just 21, Veiga lowers the average age of any potential midfield even further and offers plenty of resale value as well.
Liverpool's first game of the season is against Chelsea. As it stands, Bajcetic is likely to start as the No.6.
Veiga is valued at around €30m by Transfermarkt.
More Liverpool stories
In FourFourTwo's Season Preview of the upcoming campaign, we assess how Liverpool can challenge for the title once more.
Meanwhile, Liverpool transfer news is ramping up ahead of a huge overhaul at Anfield this summer. Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich has been linked, while James Ward-Prowse is said to be on the shortlist. Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is a target and Khephren Thuram of Nice is said to be close to joining
In other news, Diogo Jota has told FFT that Liverpool can win the title in 2024.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Mark White