Liverpool in for Spanish wonderkid – and Reds legend will be key to bargain deal: report

Liverpool have made a bid for a Spanish starlet, as Jurgen Klopp looks to add depth to his paper-thin squad.

Going into the season, the Reds have limited numbers in midfield, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson having recently left for the Saudi Pro League. Liverpool have only made two signings in Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, with just Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, Thiago and Harvey Elliott as other options in the centre of the park.

A move for Romeo Lavia is said to be close to completion – but with just a week to go before the season starts, the Merseysiders are now hoping to complete a bargain move to add another body to the squad.

Liverpool's squad is looking somewhat light heading into the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo are claiming that Liverpool have made a bid of around £20 million for Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga.

A more attacking midfielder who can function in either No.8 position or further forward, the young Spaniard could be eased into the Premier League with fellow new buys Mac Allister and Szoboszlai ahead of him in the pecking order.

Furthermore, Champions League-winning manager Rafael Benitez will be key to any deal going through. The beloved former Reds boss is now in charge at Celta and will have a say on the transfer.

At just 21, Veiga lowers the average age of any potential midfield even further and offers plenty of resale value as well.

Gabri Veiga is being targeted by Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool's first game of the season is against Chelsea. As it stands, Bajcetic is likely to start as the No.6.

Veiga is valued at around €30m by Transfermarkt.

