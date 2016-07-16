Berahino at the double for West Brom as Burton down Stoke

Saido Berahino scored both goals as West Brom claimed a 2-1 pre-season friendly victory over Kidderminster Harriers.

Berahino has been strongly linked with a move away from the Hawthorns after struggling under the guidance of Tony Pulis, with the head coach accusing the forward of being "away with the fairies" last season.

The 22-year-old appears to have heeded Pulis' advice to come back to pre-season fit and firing after dispatching Salomon Rondon's flick-on to open the scoring after 17 minutes and capitalising on some generous defending by the hosts after the break at Aggborough.

Pulis' former club Stoke City are one of the sides credited with an interest in Berahino and they endured a forgettable start to their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 defeat to Championship newcomers Burton Albion.

England goalkeeper Jack Butland made his return from a fractured ankle that kept him out of Euro 2016 by playing 45 minutes for Mark Hughes' side but looked on as replacement Jakob Haugaard fumbled a corner for Chris O'Grady to break the deadlock three minutes into the second period.

O'Grady, on loan at the Pirelli Stadium from Brighton and Hove Albion, doubled his tally from Lucas Akins' cross, with the latter player slotting home to complete the scoring four minutes from time.

Former England midfielder Stewart Downing and youngster Alex Pattison secured a 2-0 win for Middlesbrough at Doncaster Rovers.