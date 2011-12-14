Berlusconi: 'Ambitious' Tevez should join Milan

Milan have been locked in talks with City over a protracted move to the San Siro since November but, as of yet, no deal has been agreed between both parties.

French outfit Paris Saint-Germain have also been mooted as potential suitors of the AWOL Argentine, but it is believed the player would prefer a move to the Italian giants.

And Berlusconi has pleaded with the 27-year-old to join the Rossoneri if he wants to achieve anything in the game.

"AC Milan

is a solution of prestige," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"Tevez has to choose between the prestige that AC Milan represents, with the possibility of playing in one of the biggest clubs in the world and perhaps to win the Golden Ball, or the money of Paris Saint-Germain, led by Sheikh of Qatar."

It is thought Milan are hoping to take Tevez on loan for the remainder of the season, with a view to a permanent move in the summer, but Blues boss Roberto Mancini has revealed the club are unwilling to allow the City misfit to leave on a temporary basis.



ByBen McAleer