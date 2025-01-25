Players who won league titles on more than one continent

We’re well-accustomed to footballers travelling the globe to play club football, whether they’re on their way to the top or winding down their careers.

As such, a fair few notable names have enjoyed success in various corners of the world, winning league titles on two or more continents.

Here, we take a look at some of the stars who have done just that in various combinations…

Mark Viduka (Oceania, Europe)

Mark Viduka warming up for Dinamo Zagreb, 1997 (Image credit: Alamy)

While he’s best known for his time in the UK, where he found the net for Celtic, Middlesbrough Newcastle and, most notably, Leeds, Mark Viduka started out finding the net freely in his native Australia – where he won the 1994/95 National Soccer League title with Melbourne Knights.

The son of a Croatian father, Viduka moved on to Dinamo Zagreb in 1995 – and helped them to three straight championships.

Keisuke Honda (Europe, Asia)

Keisuke Honda playing for CSKA Moscow, 2012 (Image credit: Alamy)

One of Japan’s greatest-ever players, Keisuke Honda starred in CSKA Moscow’s 2012/13 Russian Premier League-winning campaign – having previously helped VVV-Venlo to the Dutch second-tier title.

The entertaining attacking midfielder went globetrotting later in his career, playing in, among others, Mexico, Australia and the tranquil Himalayan nation of Bhutan – where he was a 2024 top-flight champion with Paro.

Oscar (Europe, Asia)

Oscar playing for Shanghai Port (then known as Shanghai SIPG), 2018 (Image credit: Alamy)

A two-time Premier League champion at Chelsea, under Jose Mourinho in 2014/15 and Antonio Conte in 2016/17, Oscar went on to spend seven years with Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Port, also captaining the side.

The 48-cap Brazilian playmaker won three CSL titles with the club formerly known as Shanghai SIPG, claiming back-to-back crowns in 2023 and 2024.

Thomas N'Kono (Africa, South America)

Thomas N'Kono signs autographs during his time at Bolivar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps the finest African goalkeeper of all time, Cameroon legend Thomas N’Kono first tasted league success in his homeland, winning five Cameroonian titles with Canon Yaounde.

After spending more than a decade in Spain, mainly playing for Espanyol, N’Kono saw out his career with Bolivar – where he won successive Bolivian championships in 1996 and 1997.

Edinson Cavani (South America, Europe)

Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring for PSG, 2018 (Image credit: Alamy)

One of the top centre-forwards in world football in his prime, Edinson Cavani got his first taste of league success as a 2006/07 Primera Division champion with Danubio in his homeland of Uruguay.

The 2011 Copa America champion won his next six titles with the same club: PSG, for whom he scored more than 100 goals as they claimed all but one Ligue 1 crown between 2014 and 2020.

Carlos Tevez (South America, Europe)

Carlos Tevez celebrates with the Premier League trophy after winning the 2007/08 title with Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentine great Carlos Tevez won league titles with five clubs in four countries on two continents, including five across three spells at boyhood side Boca Juniors.

The tenacious striker was also a champion of England three times – with Manchester United in 2007/08 and 2008/09, and Manchester City in 2011/12 – Italy twice – with Juventus in 2013/14 and 2014/15 – and Brazil once – with Corinthians in 2005.

David Beckham (Europe, North America)

David Beckham lifts the MLS Cup after winning the 2012 MLS title with the LA Galaxy (Image credit: Alamy)

Part of Manchester United’s famed Class of ’92, David Beckham helped Sir Alex Ferguson’s Red Devils to six Premier League titles – the last of them coming in 2002/03, his final season before joining Real Madrid, where he was a 2006/07 LaLiga champion.

The set-piece magician then won back-to-back MLS crowns with the LA Galaxy in 2011 and 2012, as well as the 2012/13 Ligue 1 title at PSG.

Alexis Sanchez (South America, Europe)

Alexis Sanchez playing for Inter, 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

Arguably the best Chilean player of all time, Alexis Sanchez was a two-time league champion with his country’s biggest club, Colo-Colo, as a teenager.

He also won an Argentine title on loan at River Plate, before tasting LaLiga glory with Barcelona in 2012/13 and enjoying two Serie A successes at Inter in 2020/21 and 2023/24.

Luis Suarez (South America, Europe)

Luis Suarez playing for Barcelona, 2015 (Image credit: Alamy)

Luis Suarez marked his first full professional season, 2005/06 by notching 10 goals in Nacional’s Uruguayan Primera Division triumph – before returning in 2022 to win another title.

In between those two stints in his homeland, Suarez cemented his status among the best strikers of all time, helping Ajax to Eredivisie glory and Barcelona four LaLiga titles, the first of them in 2014/15 as part of a treble.

Romario (Europe, South America)

Romario playing for PSV against Vitesse Arnhem, 1991 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Romario turned out for clubs on every inhabited continent bar Africa, and he won titles on two of them – with three different sides.

The prolific Brazilian World Cup winner’s goals played a big part in PSV’s three Eredivisie titles at the end of the 80s and beginning of the 90s, before he fired Barcelona to 1994/95 LaLiga glory and Vasco da Gama to 2000 Brasileiro success.

Roberto Carlos (South America, Europe)

Roberto Carlos playing for Real Madrid, 2006 (Image credit: Alamy)

Another World Cup-winning Brazilian superstar, Roberto Carlos was a multiple league champion in both his homeland and Spain.

The screamer-scoring left-back legend won back-to-back Brasileiro titles with hometown club Palmeiras in 1993 and 1994, then went on to star in four LaLiga triumphs at Real Madrid between the 1996/97 and 2006/07 campaigns.

Xavi (Europe, Asia)

Xavi pictured at Al Sadd in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Xavi spent the vast majority of his playing career at Barcelona, rising through the youth ranks to win it all – including no fewer than eight LaLiga titles, the last of them in 2014/15 as captain.

But Spain’s ultimate midfield maestro still had time to enjoy league success in Asia, too, winning the 2018/19 Qatari championship with Al Sadd, where he also served as skipper, before hanging up his boots.

Nicolas Lodeiro (South America, Europe, North America)

Nicolas Lodeiro shoots while playing for the Seattle Sounders against Real Salt Lake in the 2019 MLS play-offs (Image credit: Alamy)

Capped 60 times by Uruguay, Nicolas Lodeiro made over 200 appearances for the Seattle Sounders, winning the MLS title in 2016 and 2019 and captaining the club.

The attacking midfielder has also been a league champion in his home country with Nacional, in the Netherlands with Ajax and in Argentina with Boca Juniors.

Diego Forlan (Europe, South America, Asia)

Diego Forlan pictured after winning the 2017/18 Hong Kong Premier League title with Kitchee (Image credit: Alamy)

Another Uruguayan who won league titles on three continents, Diego Forlan’s first came in the Premier League with Manchester United in 2002/03.

The blond-locked frontman later helped Uruguay’s most successful club, Penarol, to 2016/17 Primer Division glory, before being crowned a Hong Kong Premier League champion with Kitchee the following campaign.

Rivaldo (South America, Europe, Asia)

Rivaldo celebrates after winning the 2004/05 Greek Super League title with Olympiacos (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rivaldo played his club football in a plethora of countries, and he enjoyed league success in four of them.

The all-time Brazilian great won three titles during the 90s – in Brazil with Palmeiras and twice in a row in Spain with Barcelona – and six after the turn of the century, three apiece at Greek giants Olympiacos and Uzbekistan’s Bunyodkor.

Eusebio (Africa, Europe, North America)

Eusebio pictured at Benfica in the 1960s (Image credit: Getty Images)

Undoubtedly one of the finest players in the history of the game, Eusebio was first a league champion in 1960 with Sporting de Lourenco Marques in his birth country of Mozambique – then a Portuguese colony.

The 1965 Ballon d’Or Winner, who scored 41 goals for Portugal, also starred in a whopping 11 top-flight triumphs at Benfica, before winning the 1976 NASL (North American Soccer League) title with the Toronto Metros-Croatia.