How to watch a Soccer Aid 2025 live stream: Plus everything you need to know about the charity football match

Soccer Aid returns for 2025 with another star-studded line-up facing off at Old Trafford.
Started by Robbie Williams in 2006 to raise money for Unicef, Soccer Aid has become the world's biggest celebrity football match.
As ever, an England XI will take on a World XI for ultimate bragging rights, and to raise a load of money for charity in the process.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's game.
Live stream Soccer Aid 2025
How to watch Soccer Aid 2025
Soccer Aid 2025 will be broadcast live on Sunday 15 June, with the game kicking off at 7.30pm BST.
Coverage begins at 6pm, with ITV 1, ITVX and STV all showing the charity game.
Soccer Aid 2025 line-ups
Who's playing at Soccer Aid 2025?
The full line-ups for Soccer Aid 2025 have not yet been revealed, but we've got a good idea of most of the cast involved.
Former pros Jermain Defoe, Joe Hart, Steph Houghton and Gary Neville are all taking to the pitch for England, coached by an unlikely duo in the dugout: Wayne Rooney and Tyson Fury.
Not to be outdone on footballing talent, they'll be facing off against the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Carlos Tevez, Edwin van der Sar and Nemanja Vidic, all led by Peter Schmeichel on the sidelines.
England Squad
- Jermain Defoe
- Toni Duggan
- Joe Hart
- Steph Houghton
- Aaron Lennon
- Gary Neville
- Wayne Rooney
- Paul Scholes
- Jill Scott
- Steven Bartlett
- Alex Brooker
- Sir Mo Farah
- Angry Ginge
- Tom Grennan
- Bear Grylls
- Dame Denise Lewis
- Paddy McGuinness
- Sam Quek
- Louis Tomlinson
World XI
- Leonardo Bonucci
- Harry Kewell
- Kaylyn Kyle
- Nadia Nadim
- Carlos Tevez
- Edwin van der Sar
- Nemanja Vidic
- Noah Beck
- Tony Bellew
- Tobi Brown
- Martin Compston
- Richard Gadd
- Bryan Habana
- Dermot Kennedy
- Gorka Marquez
- Livi Sheldon
- Billy Wingrove
- Big Zuu
Which players have appeared at Soccer Aid in the past?
Soccer Aid has boasted some of the greatest footballers of all time in the past.
Previous line-ups have included: Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Wayne Rooney, Luis Figo, Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane, Clarence Seedorf, Edgar Davids, Fabio Cannavaro, Dimitar Berbatov, Michael Owen, David Seaman, Yaya Toure, Robert Pires, Patrick Kluivert, Robbie Keane, Eric Cantona, John Terry, Didier Drogba and Michael Essien.
Soccer Aid 2025 Managers
Who are the managers at Soccer Aid 2025?
A jam-packed technical area will see Wayne Rooney, Tyson Fury, Harry Redknapp, Vicky McClure, Sam Thompson and David James barking instructions from the sidelines in various capacities, with some believing Rooney may pull on a pair of boots himself.
Over in the World XI dugout, only former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has been confirmed, but the full line-up of management and staff for that team has not yet been announced.
Soccer Aid 2025 Stadium
What stadium is Soccer Aid 2025 being played at?
Having hosted the event back in 2023, United's Old Trafford has once again been selected to hold the event this year's sold-out event, having switched to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge last year.
For the likes of Rooney, Tevez, Scholes, Neville, Van der Sar, Vidic and Schmeichel, they'll be on very familiar territory.
