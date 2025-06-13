How to watch a Soccer Aid 2025 live stream: Plus everything you need to know about the charity football match

Soccer Aid returns for 2025 with another star-studded line-up facing off at Old Trafford.

Started by Robbie Williams in 2006 to raise money for Unicef, Soccer Aid has become the world's biggest celebrity football match.

As ever, an England XI will take on a World XI for ultimate bragging rights, and to raise a load of money for charity in the process.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's game.

How to watch Soccer Aid 2025

Soccer Aid 2025 will be broadcast live on Sunday 15 June, with the game kicking off at 7.30pm BST.

Coverage begins at 6pm, with ITV 1, ITVX and STV all showing the charity game.

Soccer Aid 2025 line-ups

Frank Lampard led the England XI to victory last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

The full line-ups for Soccer Aid 2025 have not yet been revealed, but we've got a good idea of most of the cast involved.

Former pros Jermain Defoe, Joe Hart, Steph Houghton and Gary Neville are all taking to the pitch for England, coached by an unlikely duo in the dugout: Wayne Rooney and Tyson Fury.

Not to be outdone on footballing talent, they'll be facing off against the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Carlos Tevez, Edwin van der Sar and Nemanja Vidic, all led by Peter Schmeichel on the sidelines.

England Squad

Jermain Defoe

Toni Duggan

Joe Hart

Steph Houghton

Aaron Lennon

Gary Neville

Wayne Rooney

Paul Scholes

Jill Scott

Steven Bartlett

Alex Brooker

Sir Mo Farah

Angry Ginge

Tom Grennan

Bear Grylls

Dame Denise Lewis

Paddy McGuinness

Sam Quek

Louis Tomlinson

World XI

Leonardo Bonucci

Harry Kewell

Kaylyn Kyle

Nadia Nadim

Carlos Tevez

Edwin van der Sar

Nemanja Vidic

Noah Beck

Tony Bellew

Tobi Brown

Martin Compston

Richard Gadd

Bryan Habana

Dermot Kennedy

Gorka Marquez

Livi Sheldon

Billy Wingrove

Big Zuu

Which players have appeared at Soccer Aid in the past?

(Image credit: Getty)

Soccer Aid has boasted some of the greatest footballers of all time in the past.

Previous line-ups have included: Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Wayne Rooney, Luis Figo, Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane, Clarence Seedorf, Edgar Davids, Fabio Cannavaro, Dimitar Berbatov, Michael Owen, David Seaman, Yaya Toure, Robert Pires, Patrick Kluivert, Robbie Keane, Eric Cantona, John Terry, Didier Drogba and Michael Essien.

Soccer Aid 2025 Managers

Wayne Rooney is one of the line-up of England XI coaches (Image credit: Getty Images)

A jam-packed technical area will see Wayne Rooney, Tyson Fury, Harry Redknapp, Vicky McClure, Sam Thompson and David James barking instructions from the sidelines in various capacities, with some believing Rooney may pull on a pair of boots himself.

Over in the World XI dugout, only former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has been confirmed, but the full line-up of management and staff for that team has not yet been announced.

Soccer Aid 2025 Stadium

Old Trafford is playing host to Soccer Aid this year (Image credit: PA)

Having hosted the event back in 2023, United's Old Trafford has once again been selected to hold the event this year's sold-out event, having switched to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge last year.

For the likes of Rooney, Tevez, Scholes, Neville, Van der Sar, Vidic and Schmeichel, they'll be on very familiar territory.