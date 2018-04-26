Besiktas refuse to complete abandoned Fenerbahce semi-final

Besiktas will not take part in next week's rescheduled Turkish Cup semi-final second leg against Fenerbahce.

The initial match was abandoned after Besiktas head coach Senol Gunes was struck on the head by an object thrown from the stands at Fener's Ulker Stadium.

Gunes required hospital treatment and received five stitches after the incident in the 57th minute, which prompted the match to be halted at 0-0 and 2-2 on aggregate.

The Turkish Football Federation announced on Wednesday the rest of the game would be completed behind closed doors on May 3.

But in a statement released on Thursday, Besiktas announced they would be boycotting the match.

"As a club who adhere to fair play at all times, Besiktas have decided not to take part in game scheduled for Thursday May 3, 2018," a statement read.