Bilic backs video technology

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic is the latest to back calls for more technology in football to assist referees.

Bilic's claim comes after a report into referee mistakes said West Ham have been cost eight mistakes by referees this season - which would have been enough to put them equal on points with third and fourth-placed Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League.

But while Bilic did not comment on the report, he did say it would be a good idea to help referees with more technology, provided it did not interfere with the flow of a game.

"For me there is no other option but technology," the former Croatia coach said.

"Although it has to be up to some limit.

"Football shouldn't become like hockey, where you wait down for two or three minutes. It has to be something like goal technology where you don't even notice.

"There is no pause or stop in the game and they are connected with watches or signals or whatever.

"It has to be the sort of technology which doesn't affect the game. Because if the game loses its flow, well I'd rather have these mistakes."

West Ham are eight points off the top four, trailing fifth-placed Manchester United by three points and City and Arsenal by eight with four games remaining in their Premier League campaign.

The London club's run home includes a clash against United - which will be West Ham's last at Upton Park.