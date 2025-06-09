James Ward-Prowse is one of the best free-kick takers in the Premier League

A training device used by free-kick specialist James Ward-Prowse to aid a football player’s ball curling technique has been launched.

Curl Master have worked with Loughborough University to test and research the product called the Curl Master ONE which mimics the inflight curving ball, creating a spin on it when kicked.

The device allows you to select the spin direction and speed and helps any aspiring football player over the age of seven to work on their ability to curve the ball and develop muscle memory.

Ward-Prowse praise for Curl Master ONE

The Curl Master ONE (Image credit: CurlMaster)

Testing with Loughborough University has shown that students were able to see an improvement of between 22 to 57 per cent on their revolutions per minute after just 30 kicks.

West Ham midfielder Ward-Prowse, one of the Premier League’s most deadly free-kick takers, was left impressed with what he saw from the device.

“I was seriously impressed by the Curl Master ONE,” he said. “As someone who has spent a lot of time practising how to curl a ball over the years, I can definitely see the value in how this will help people of all ages to master the art.

“I’d highly recommend it to anyone who is looking to learn & improve and have fun while doing so.”

Curl Master ONE (Image credit: CurlMaster)

Chelsea and Scotland star Erin Cuthbert also enjoyed trying out the innovative product.

“I love the Curl Master ONE, it’s really fun to use and is an incredible training aid for players to learn how to curl the ball,” she added.

“I think this product will help many people to become better footballers.”

The Curl Master ONE is available to purchase at www.curlmaster.com now.