Blair Spittal urges Ross County to return to winning ways

Blair Spittal wants Ross County to reassert their early-season form against St Mirren on Saturday.

The Staggies began the campaign with four straight wins in the Betfred Cup and a 3-0 victory over Hamilton on the opening day of the Ladbrokes Premiership season.

However, County have not won in four matches since and sit eighth in the table ahead of the visit of the Buddies.

A point against Hearts in the league was followed by a Betfred Cup exit against Championship side Partick Thistle, which preceded a 4-1 defeat by Livingston and a 3-0 loss at Aberdeen.

Spittal, who joined the Highland club from Partick Thistle in the summer, is looking for a “recharged” County side to get back to winning ways.

“We got off to a good start, the win against Hamilton and the point away at Tynecastle,” said the 23-year-old midfielder, speaking at the launch of the SPFL Match Attax 2019/20 trading card game.

“You’d have looked at that and I think everyone would have bitten your hand off for that at the start.

“In the last two games the standards have sort of slipped but coming back from the international break, we’re recharged and ready to go again.

“It’s a massive game on Saturday and we need to show the sort of mentality we showed in the first two games of the season.

“Being hard to beat, first and foremost, but also carrying a threat.

“These sorts of games, you need to try and take something, especially at home.

“The past couple of games have not been good enough but we’ve got a chance to rectify that on Saturday.”

Spittal was speaking at the SPFL Match Attax 2019/20 launch – for more news and info follow @ToppsMatchAttax on Twitter and Facebook, @toppsmatchattax_ on Instagram and subscribe to MatchAttaxOFFICIAL on YouTube