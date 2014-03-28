Blanc: Ibrahimovic is having his 'best season'

The Sweden international has been in stunning form for PSG this term, scoring 25 goals in 29 Ligue 1 matches and 10 in seven UEFA Champions League outings.

The French champions are 10 points clear at the top of the table with eight games remaining, and face Chelsea in the last eight of the Champions League.

And Blanc has urged Ibrahimovic to keep his level of performance up as the club continue their quest for success both at home and abroad.

"He is important to us, but also to the opposing team as they remain wary of players of that style," he said.

"Players like him can score all the time. At 32, he is having his best season perhaps. I hope that he will finish his best season. This will mean he has been very efficient in the last two months."

PSG can take another step towards winning back-to-back titles on Friday against Nice at the Allianz Riviera.

They then turn their focus to the Champions League, and Blanc wants Ibrahimovic to ensure he keeps hitting the headlines between now and the end of the season.

"We often repeat on Zlatan, but he is our number one striker. And dare I say, if you want to comment on his season now, just look at the statistics," he added.

"You look at the statistics of Zlatan this year, it's something quite exceptional. The season is not over yet either. There are still two months of competition left, and big games. God knows why some people here think that Zlatan doesn't score goals in important games.

"I hope he will score goals during these big games. I don't see why he couldn't. He is an important player for PSG but also for Sweden."