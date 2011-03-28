Boateng ruled out of Australia friendly
By app
BERLIN - Germany defender Jerome Boateng will miss the friendly international against Australia on Tuesday after picking up a knee injury during a warm-up prior to their Euro 2012 qualifier against Kazakhstan on Saturday.
Boateng has already left the squad and returned to his club Manchester City, Germany assistant coach Hansi Flick told reporters on Monday.
Boateng, who did not play in the 4-0 win over the Kazakhs, is the fourth player to be ruled out of Tuesday's encounter at Moenchengladbach after captain Philipp Lahm, Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira were released because of heavy club commitments.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.