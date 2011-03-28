Boateng ruled out of Australia friendly

Boateng has already left the squad and returned to his club Manchester City, Germany assistant coach Hansi Flick told reporters on Monday.

Boateng, who did not play in the 4-0 win over the Kazakhs, is the fourth player to be ruled out of Tuesday's encounter at Moenchengladbach after captain Philipp Lahm, Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira were released because of heavy club commitments.