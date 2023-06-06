Australia Women's World Cup 2023 squad: most recent call ups

The Australia Women’s World Cup 2023 squad will give the opportunity for 23 players to represent their country at a home tournament. Australia are riding high after becoming the first team to beat England under Sarina Wiegman, following a 2-0 win against the Lionesses in April.

Goals from Sam Kerr and Charley Grant gave Australia the confidence boosting win, after they had lost 1-0 to Scotland earlier in the international break.

Sam Kerr will be one of the most talismanic figures at this summer's World Cup. Australia's captain and record goalscorer has not been as freescoring this season as she has in previous years, but the importance of the goals she has scored has not been diminished.

Kerr will be supported by Arsenal's Caitlin Foord. Foord has had an impressive season for both club and country, and looks to be heading to the World Cup in imperious form, despite having missed some of the recent weeks with injury.

Manager Tony Gustavsson has prioritised minutes for some younger players. 21 year old Kyra Cooney-Cross and 20 year old Mary Fowler are likely to play a big role in Australia's midfield, and both have benefited from Gustvasson's faith in them.

One concern for Australia will be the fitness of Alanna Kennedy. Kennedy has developed into a real leader from the back in recent years but has struggled with an injury-filled season at Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Gustavsson still seems to be making up his mind on his first choice goalkeeper. Old timer Lydia Williams moved to Brighton in January in the hope of playing more minutes, but the decision appears to be between Teagan Micah and Mackenzie Arnold. Despite Micah's Champions League pedigree with Rosengard, West Ham's Arnold was preferred for Australia's most recent friendlies.

Australia are in World Cup Group B with Ireland, Nigeria and Canada, their first World Cup fixture is against Ireland on July 20 and below is their most recent 23-player team, ahead of announcing their final World Cup squad by July 9.

Australia Women's World Cup 2023 squad

Australia Women's World Cup 2023 squad: Most recent call ups

GK: Lydia Williams (Brighton)

GK: Teagan Micah (Rosengard)

GK: Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham)

GK: Jada Mathyssen-Whyman (Sydney FC)

DF: Courtney Nevin (Leicester City)

DF: Aivi Luik (BK Häcken)

DF: Claire Polkinghorne (Vittsjö)

DF: Ellie Carpenter (Lyon)

DF: Charlotte Grant (Vittsjö)

DF: Clare Hunt (Western Sydney Wanderers)

DF: Matilda McNamara (AGF)

MF: Tameka Yallop (Brann)

MF: Katrina Gorry (Brisbane Roar)

MF: Kyra Cooney-Cross (Hammarby)

MF: Clare Wheeler (Everton)

MF: Alex Chidiac (Racing Louisville)

MF: Amy Sayer (Stanford University)

FW: Cortnee Vine (Sydney FC)

FW: Mary Fowler (Manchester City)

FW: Hayley Raso (Manchester City)

FW: Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

FW: Larissa Crummer (Brann)

FW: Remy Siemsen (Leicester City)

Australia manager

Who is Australia's manager?

Tony Gustavsson has a very impressive CV when it comes to women's football. Having previously managed in the men's game, he joined Tyresö in 2012, leading them to their first Damallsvenskan title and a Champions League final.

After they became insolvent, Gustvasson became an assistant coach for the United State's Women's National Team, working with the side for their World Cup wins in 2015 and 2019.

He left to become the Australia first team manager in 2020. Whilst results have not always been great under Gustavsson - the 2022 Asian Cup exit was a particular disappointment - reaching the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics was seen as a big achievement.

When will the Australian Women's World Cup 2023 squad be announced?

Australia will open their home World Cup campaign on July 20 against Ireland but prior to that they are due to play a friendly against France on July 14. They need to announce a final squad by July 9 but we expect to see a provisional team revealed in June.

How many players are Australia allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

There will be 23 players selected for Australia's World Cup squad. Whilst concerns about loading and intensity within the women's game has led to requests for expanded squads, this was rejected by FIFA.