WATCH: Australia forward Sam Kerr scores outrageous goal against England at Women's World Cup 2023

By Ryan Dabbs
published

The Australia forward equalised with a stunning strike, but England hit straight back at the Women's World Cup

Samantha May Kerr of Australia and Chelsea celebrates after scoring her sides first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia forward Sam Kerr scored a brilliant goal from fully 25 yards out in the Women's World Cup 2023 semi-final clash with England on Wednesday. 

With the score 1-0 to England heading into the 62nd minute of the game, Kerr picked the ball up on the halfway line and was able to turn into space. 

With only her Chelsea team-mate Millie Bright there to defend her, Kerr dribbled with speed before touching the ball out of her feet and smashing an incredible finish into the top corner from 25 yards out. 

See more

A slight deflection off Milly Bright left Mary Earps in the England goal helpless, though she arguably wouldn't have been able to do anything about the strike anyway.

Kerr's goal brought the game back level in the second half, following Ella Toone's incredible strike of her own in the first period of 45. Toone smashed a thunderbolt into the top corner of Mackenzie Arnold's goal in the 36th minute, opening the scoring in the game.

Having missed the early stages of the tournament after suffering an injury in training prior to Australia's first game, Kerr has returned to the fold with a bang, highlighting her importance to the side.

England's midfielder #10 Ella Toone celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup semi-final football match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 16, 2023. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ella Toone gave England the lead early in the game (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lauren Hemp, however, edged England back in front just eight minutes later. A long ball from Millie Bright over the top wasn't dealt with by the Australia defence, allowing Hemp to steal in and slot past Mackenzie Arnold in the Australia goal. 

Providing the perfect response for England, Hemp's goal hands the Lionesses the advantage heading into the final stages of the game. Spain await in the Women's World Cup final, with Sweden awaiting the loser in the third-place play-off on Saturday. 

More Women's World Cup 2023 stories 

Alex Greenwood tells FourFourTwo that England have changed more mentality-wise than ability-wise, with manager Sarina Wiegman imperative to that.

Should football mic up referees? What we've learned from the Women's World Cup.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 