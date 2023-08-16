WATCH: Australia forward Sam Kerr scores outrageous goal against England at Women's World Cup 2023

Australia forward Sam Kerr scored a brilliant goal from fully 25 yards out in the Women's World Cup 2023 semi-final clash with England on Wednesday.

With the score 1-0 to England heading into the 62nd minute of the game, Kerr picked the ball up on the halfway line and was able to turn into space.

With only her Chelsea team-mate Millie Bright there to defend her, Kerr dribbled with speed before touching the ball out of her feet and smashing an incredible finish into the top corner from 25 yards out.

A slight deflection off Milly Bright left Mary Earps in the England goal helpless, though she arguably wouldn't have been able to do anything about the strike anyway.

Kerr's goal brought the game back level in the second half, following Ella Toone's incredible strike of her own in the first period of 45. Toone smashed a thunderbolt into the top corner of Mackenzie Arnold's goal in the 36th minute, opening the scoring in the game.

Having missed the early stages of the tournament after suffering an injury in training prior to Australia's first game, Kerr has returned to the fold with a bang, highlighting her importance to the side.

Lauren Hemp, however, edged England back in front just eight minutes later. A long ball from Millie Bright over the top wasn't dealt with by the Australia defence, allowing Hemp to steal in and slot past Mackenzie Arnold in the Australia goal.

Providing the perfect response for England, Hemp's goal hands the Lionesses the advantage heading into the final stages of the game. Spain await in the Women's World Cup final, with Sweden awaiting the loser in the third-place play-off on Saturday.

