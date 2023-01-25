Women's World Cup 2023: Dates, fixtures, stadiums and everything you need to know

The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy being held aloft by 2019 winners, USA

If the World Cup 2022 got you excited for men's international tournament, don't worry: the Women's World Cup 2023 is less than a year away.

The Qatar World Cup's shift from summer to winter means that we have less time to wait between tournaments than normal.

So it's not too soon to get up to speed – here's for everything you need to know about the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023...

Where will World Cup 2023 take place?

The World Cup 2023 will be split between Australia and New Zealand. It is the first time either of the men's or women's tournaments have been held in Oceania.

Bidding to be the host nations began in February 2019, ahead of that year's tournament in France, with Australia and New Zealand initially having separate bids, before merging to create a joint proposal. Brazil, Colombia, and Japan all joined them in bidding for their first Women's World Cups, though Brazil and Colombia withdrew before the voting took place.

In June 2020, it was announced that Australia and New Zealand won 22 votes, while Japan received 13.

We're back to summer for men's international tournaments after the men's World Cup 2022 winter sojourn.

World Cup 2023 will take place between July 20 and August 20, 2023.

The group stage will kick off with both hosts playing on July 20, after which there will be three games a day until July 29.

The final group stage games will see four matches a day played between July 30 and August 3.

The knockout stages begin with the round of 16 on August 5, with two games a day until August 8.

The quarter-finals will also feature two fixtures a day on August 11 and 12.

The semi-finals will take place on August 15 and 16.

The final will be hosted on August 20.

How to watch Women's World Cup 2023

Here's how to watch Euro 2024:

• UK: A broadcast deal has yet to be announced.

• USA: Fox has broadcast rights for World Cup 2023 – without cable, you can get both channels on Sling Blue for $39.99 a month (with 50% off the first month) (opens in new tab), and Fubo TV, which is $69.99 after a seven-day free trial (opens in new tab)

• Canada: CTN and TSN will be showing all of the games.

• Australia: Optus Sport and Seven Network is showing every game of the Women's World Cup 2023

• New Zealand: Prime and Sky Sport has the broadcast rights to World Cup 2023

Can I watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for free?

Australia will be showing the World Cup on free-to-air channels.

American soccer fans can get a seven-day free trial on Fubo TV (opens in new tab).

Which countries have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2023?

Who has qualified for the Women's World Cup 2023? So far, 29 of the 32 teams have been confirmed:

Australia (co-hosts)

China

Japan

Philippines

South Korea

Vietnam

Morocco

Nigeria

South Africa

Zambia

Canada

Costa Rica

Jamaica

United States

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

New Zealand (co-hosts)

Denmark

England

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Republic of Ireland

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

How many teams will be at the Women's World Cup 2023?

There will be 32 teams competing at World Cup 2023, a new expanded format from the previous 24. This replicates the format of the men's tournament since 1998, although that itself will soon expand to 48 teams.

When will all qualified countries be confirmed for World Cup 2023?

The final inter-confederation play-offs to determine the final three teams will be played between February 18 and February 23, 2023.

When will the Women's World Cup 2023 squads be announced?

We normally see provisional tournament squads released around four to six weeks before the competition kicks off, so we expect to see qualified teams reveal their squads in June 2023.

What are Women's World Cup 2023 groups?

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

Group C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

Group D

England

Play-off Group B winners

Denmark

China

Group E

United States

Vietnam

Netherlands

Play-off Group A winners

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Play-off Group C winners

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

South Korea

What will the Women's World Cup 2023 kick-off times be?

With Australia and New Zealand the joint hosts, World Cup 2023 kick-off times will be spread across four different time zones – so strap in, because this might get a little complicated.

The times zones are UTC+8, UTC+9.30, UTC+10 and UTC+12. For context, in summer, these are where other time zones are in relation to Coordinated Universal Time: British Summer Time (BST): UTC+1; Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): UTC-4; Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): UTC-7.

UTC+12 kick-off times (New Zealand matches)

The World Cup 2023 opening fixture and all other Group A, Group C, Group E and Group G games take place in New Zealand's UTC+12.

Another four knockout matches will also be held in New Zealand.

Their kick-off times are split between:

12pm – 1am BST, 8pm EDT, 5pm PDT

1pm – 2am BST, 9pm EDT, 6pm PDT

5pm – 6am BST, 1am EDT, 10pm PDT

5.30pm – 6.30am BST, 1.30am EDT, 10.30pm PDT

6pm – 7am BST, 2am EDT, 11pm PDT

7pm – 8am BST, 3am EDT, 12am PDT

7.30pm – 8.30am BST, 3.30am EDT, 12.30am PDT

8pm – 9am BST, 4am EDT, 1am PDT

UTC+10 kick-off times (Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane matches)

This is the second-most common timezone for the group stage, with 15 goup games happening in Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane.

A further 10 knockout matches also take place in UTC+10, including one semi-final and the final itself.

All of the matches in Group B and a number of games from groups D, F and G take place in the UTC+10 timezone.

This includes England's first two group games, while their third group game is in UTC+9.30 (see below).

12pm – 3am BST, 10pm EDT, 7pm PDT

12.30pm – 3.30am BST, 10.30pm EDT, 7.30pm PDT

6.30pm – 9.30am BST, 4.30am EDT, 1.30am PDT

7.30pm – 10.30am BST, 5.30am EDT, 2.30am PDT

8pm – 11am BST, 6am EDT, 3am PDT

UTC+9.30 kick-off times (Adelaide matches)

Four group stage games are being hosted in Adelaide, including England's third match, as is one of the round of 16 games.

2pm – 5.30am BST, 12.30am EDT, 9.30pm PDT

8.30pm – 12pm BST, 7am EDT, 4am PDT

UTC+8 kick-off times (Perth matches)

There are five group stage games taking place in Perth in groups B, D, F and H

6pm – 11am BST, 6am EDT, 3am PDT

7pm – 12pm BST, 7am EDT, 4am PDT

8pm – 1pm BST, 8am EDT, 5am PDT

8.30pm – 1.30pm BST, 8.30am EDT, 5.30am PDT

What are the Women's World Cup 2023 kick-off times in the UK?

There are 17 different Women's World Cup 2023 kick-off times. In the UK, you'll be able to watch matches at the following times:

• 1am

• 2am

• 3am

• 3.30am

• 5am

• 6am

• 7am

• 8am

• 8.30am

• 9am

• 9.30am

• 10.30am

• 11am

• 12pm

• 1pm

• 1.30pm

What are the World Cup 2023 stadiums?

These are the World Cup 2023 stadiums:

• Stadium Australia, Sydney: 83,500

• Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney: 42,512

• Lang Park, Brisbane: 52,263

• Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne: 30,052

• Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth: 22,225

• Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide: 16,500 (expanding to 18,435)

• Eden Park, Auckland: 48,276

• Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington: 39,000

• Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin: 28,744

• Waikato Stadium, Hamilton: 25,111

Are Women's World Cup 2023 tickets on sale?

Tickets – or 'Single Match Passes', as FIFA is calling them – are on sale until March 3, 2023 from the FIFA website (opens in new tab).

What is the Women's World Cup 2023 official ball?

(Image credit: Adidas)

In January 2023, Adidas revealed the Oceaunz, the official matchball for the 2023 World Cup.

According to Adidas, "Oceaunz’s design features a decoration of blues and greens,inspired by the unique Australasian landscape, with visuals nodding to the vast mountains of New Zealand and Australia’s connection with the Indian Ocean."

And if you were wondering about the funny spelling, it's because it incorporates the initials of both Australia and New Zealand. Clever, eh?