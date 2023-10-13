In the mag: Ange Postecoglou exclusive interview! Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer UNLEASHED! PLUS Salzburg derby! Ally McCoist! Ballon d'Or and MORE

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘October Issue 358’.

First a message from our editor, James Andrew:

G’day!



Lots of things have arrived on these shores from Australia and become a firm fixture in British culture: Kylie Minogue, weak lager and of course Neighbours. But there’s a new exciting export from Down Under making quite an impact here, too: Ange Postecoglou.



The straight-talking Aussie has been embraced by fans and media alike since moving from Celtic to Tottenham this summer. Spurs supporters have taken to his style of play, which has got them off their seats more recently than at any time in the past few years, while fans of other clubs – even arch rivals Arsenal – seem to really like and admire Postecoglou’s straightforward approach to football and life in general, when he speaks during interviews.



When FourFourTwo sat down with him towards the end of last month, he was exactly as you’d expect him to be – it’s not an act or a front, what you see is what you get with him, and that came across throughout our interview as he described his journey from Athens to north London via Australia, Japan and Scotland.



Postecoglou makes the point that whenever he does interviews, he isn’t speaking to us in the media, rather to you the fans and reader, so sit back and enjoy what he has to say to you. Enjoy the mag



James

Angle Postecoglou exclusive interview

FourFourTwo Issue 358: Angle Postecoglou exclusive interview (Image credit: Future)

He has restored optimism at Tottenham and now wants to return them to glory, just like he did at Celtic and Yokohama F Marinos. His 27-year-old coaching journey has proved circuitous – at one point he couldn’t even get a job in his native Australia – but he explains to FFT why he never stopped believing

Liam Brady answers YOUR questions

FourFourTwo Issue 358: Liam Brady answers YOUR questions (Image credit: Future)

“When I first went to Arsenal, my mum said, ‘Don’t worry about him – he only eats chips’. And so my nickname was cast: ‘Chippy’”

The Arsenal legend takes reader questions on a life and career that took him from Dublin to legendary status in north London, then on to Serie A glory with Juventus and spells at Sampdoria, Inter and West Ham, bagging 72 caps for the Republic of Ireland along the way – even a winner against Brazil.

The Salzburg grudge match

FourFourTwo Issue 358: The Salzburg grudge match (Image credit: Future)

FFT was there to witness the first ever meeting of two clubs born from football’s bitterest takeover

Everton's sticky period

FourFourTwo Issue 358: Everton's sticky period (Image credit: Future)

Farhad Moshiri’s stated goal was to put Everton back among the elite – instead, the Toffees have narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship. FFT finds out how it all went awry, via huge losses and alleged headlocks

Shearer and Lineker UNLEASHED!

FourFourTwo Issue 358: Shearer and Lineker UNLEASHED! (Image credit: Future)

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have starred together for the BBC since 2006, and now they’ve teamed up on a new podcast. They tell FFT why their partnership works, via goals galore, porn noises and breadstick karaoke…

The Golden Boys

FourFourTwo Issue 358: The Golden Boys (Image credit: Future)

With Lionel Messi favourite to win a record-extending eighth golden orb on October 30, FFT explores the prestigious prize’s 67-year history, veering from Blackpool to Barcelona, via the man who inspired Half Man Half Biscuit and a future Charlton Athletic star…

Between the Lines: Wes Morgan

FourFourTwo Issue 358: Between the Lines (Image credit: Future)

Released by Notts County before a spell with semipro Dunkirk, Wes Morgan rose to become captain of the Leicester City side that shocked the world. In his own words, he tells FFT how his dreams came true

Three's a Crowd

FourFourTwo Issue 358: Three's a Crowd (Image credit: Future)

While it may look like a cushy seat on the gravy train, the third-choice goalkeeper can have a crucial role as motivator and training-ground cannon fodder. The fl ip side can be savage, though: football purgatory and dressing-room insignificance...

Morten Gamst Pedersen's Perfect XI

FourFourTwo Issue 358: Morten Gamst Pedersen's Perfect XI (Image credit: Future)

The Norwegian loved his time at Blackburn so much, he can’t help but build a team packed with his old Ewood Park pals, while settling on one gaffer proves tricky too...

Around the grounds in the EFL, non league and Scotland

FourFourTwo Issue 358: Around the grounds (Image credit: Future)

Fulham's 2020 playoff hero Joe Bryan (now at Millwall) chatted to us about leaving the Cottage for the Den, and his eye for photography...

From Ballboy to CEO Dave Black has fulfilled every role at Livingston – now he’s taken on the top job: Chief Executive. We spoke to him.

Carlo van der Watering from Tykes pod Reds Report relives Wembley magic and a pitiful Emmanuel Frimpong.

Following the release of his new book, legendary Scottish commentator Archie Macpherson tells FFT all about the scintillating scoops, sex scenes and bust-ups that defi ned his long, varied career

The first two seasons of non-league’s Fenix Trophy culminated with FC United of Manchester taking on Danish opposition at Milan’s San Siro. As the latest campaign gets underway, even more UK sides are getting involved...

The Mixer

FourFourTwo Issue 358: The Mixer (Image credit: Future)

Each month we round up the best football kit, fashion, art, design, books and tech. On our shopping list this month are a laser cut model of the Nou Camp, a Mo Salah statuette and a dugout for the back garden.

Up Front

FourFourTwo Issue 358: Upfront (Image credit: Future)

Playing off the last defender, it’s the big-man little-man partnership of football and funnies...

Serhiy Rebrov is now coaching Ukraine and aiming to lead his nation to Euro 2024 - we speak to him.

In Antarctica, a group have set up their own country – and launched a football team. So we needed to find out more.

Shaun Wright-Phillips walks us through four games changed his life, including an improbably Fourth Round Replay comeback and two games in the North East.

Our 18-question quiz features puzzlers concerning Michael Jackson, sleeveless shirts and record-breaking Aussies

FFT columnist Jules Breach reveals what makes Jude Bellingham a sensation...

Europe shunned the idea of a continent-wide Super League. Africa meanwhile have said 'sign me up'. We investigate on the eve of its first campaign.

Award-winning performer, and Wolves fan, Beverley Knight talks to us about duets with Steve Bull, halftime teas and Mick McCarthy’s handbag.

FourFourTwo Deputy Editor Matt Ketchell and Editor James Andrew fell on different sides of the Messi v Haaland Ballon d'Or debate. The keyboards came out for our Debate column.

In the Players' Lounge this month...

FourFourTwo Issue 358: Players' Lounge (Image credit: Future)

Another great mob. Ally McCoist, Curtis Davies, Karen Bardsley and Danny Blind are in the FourFourTwo players area this month. Ally tells us about his scrap with Gazza during half-time of the 1996 Scottish League Cup Final. Curtis explains why he cried like a baby after one of his games. Karen reveals which teammate got stuck on a water slide at the World Cup. Danny reflects on Van Gaal’s drunken promises and managing his own son.

