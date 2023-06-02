Women's World Cup 2023 fixtures: full schedule and dates

The Women's World Cup 2023 is almost here – and the full fixture schedule is out.

Here's how the tournament will play out:

Group stage

Matchday 1

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand vs Norway (8am BST)

Australia vs Ireland (11am BST)

Friday, July 21

Nigeria vs Canada (3.30am BST)

Philippines vs Switzerland (6am BST)

Spain vs Costa Rica (8.30am BST)

Saturday, July 22

United States vs Vietnam (2am BST)

Zambia vs Japan (8am BST)

England vs Haiti (10.30am BST)

Denmark vs China (1pm BST)

Sunday, July 23

Sweden vs South Africa (6am BST)

Netherlands vs Portugal (8.30am BST)

France vs Jamaica (11am BST)

Monday, July 24

Italy vs Argentina (7am BST)

Germany vs Morocco (9.30am BST)

Brazil vs Panama (12pm BST)

Tuesday, July 25

Colombia vs South Korea (3am BST)

Matchday 2

Tuesday, July 25

New Zealand vs Philippines (6.30am BST)

Switzerland vs Norway (9am BST)

Wednesday, July 26

Japan vs Costa Rica (6am BST)

Span vs Zambia (8.30am BST)

Canada vs Ireland (1pm BST)

Thursday, July 27

United States vs Netherlands (2am BST)

Portugal vs Vietnam (8.30am BST)

Australia vs Nigeria (11am BST)

Friday, July 28

Argentina vs South Africa (1am BST)

England vs Denmark (9.30am BST)

China vs Haiti (12pm BST)

Saturday, July 29

Sweden vs Italy (8.30am BST)

France vs Brazil (11am BST)

Panama vs Jamaica (1.30pm BST)

Sunday, July 30

South Korea vs Morocco (5.30am BST)

Germany vs Colombia (10.30 am BST)

Matchday 3

Sunday, July 30

Norway vs Philippines (8am BST)

Switzerland vs New Zealand (8am BST)

Monday, July 31

Costa Rica vs Zambia (8am BST)

Japan vs Spain (8am BST)

Ireland vs Nigeria (11am BST)

Canada vs Australia (11am BST)

Tuesday August 1

Vietnam vs Netherlands (8am BST)

Portugal vs United States (8am BST)

Haiti vs Denmark (12pm BST)

China vs England (12pm BST)

Wednesday August 2

South Africa vs Italy (8am BST)

Argentina vs Sweden (8am BST)

Jamaica vs Brazil (11am BST)

Panama vs France (11am BST)

Thursday August 3

South Korea vs Germany (11am BST)

Morocco vs Colombia (11am BST)

Round of 16

Saturday August 5

49. Group A winners vs Group C runners-up (6am BST)

50. Group C winners vs Group A runners-up (9am BST)

Sunday August 6

51. Group E winners vs Group G runners-up (3am BST)

52. Group G winners vs Group E runners-up (10am BST)

Monday August 7

53. Group D winners vs Group B runners-up (8.30am BST)

54. Group B winners vs Group D runners-up (11.30am BST)

Tuesday August 8

55. Group H winners vs Group F runners-up (9am BST)

56. Group F winners vs Group H runners-up (12psm BST)

Quarter-finals

Friday August 11

57. Match 49 winners vs Match 51 winners (2am BST)

58. Match 50 winners vs Match 52 winners (8.30am BST)

Saturday August 12

59. Match 53 winners vs Match 55 winners (8am BST)

60. Match 54 winners vs Match 56 winners (11.30am BST)

Semi-finals

Tuesday August 15

61. Match 57 winners vs Match 58 winners (9am BST)

Wednesday, August 16

62. Match 59 winners vs Match 60 winners (11am BST)

Third-place play-off

Saturday August 19

Match 61 runners-up bs Match 62 runners-up (11am BST)

Final

Sunday, August 20

Match 61 winners vs Match 62 winners (9am BST)