Bobo Balde leaves Valenciennes
By app
PARIS - Former Celtic defender Bobo Balde has left Valenciennes for Ligue 1 rivals Arles-Avignon who are bottom of the table.
"VAFC has agreed with Dianbobo Balde to cancel the player's contract. The player wished to get closer to his region of origin and is to join Arles-Avignon," Valenciennes said in a statement on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old Balde, a Guinea international, played for Celtic from 2001-09.
