BREAKING NEWS: Inter complete Keita deal

Keita Balde Diao has signed for Inter on a season-long loan from Monaco, with the deal including a purchase option.

The Senegal international returns to Serie A after a single season with Monaco, who signed the versatile attacker from Lazio.

Keita scored eight goals in 23 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco but has been given the green light to move to Inter.

The Serie A side are reported to have agreed in principle a permanent deal worth €30million for Keita at the end of his initial one-year loan at San Siro.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Keita's agent Roberto Calenda praised Monaco for allowing the 23-year-old to move back to Italy.

"Monaco should be thanked," he said. "They gave Keita back his smile, his serenity and his carefree feeling after years of tension and promises made and never kept by Lazio's management.

"I'm not surprised they let him leave: the deal will benefit everyone. The player still has the desire to explode in this country, where he grew up as a footballer. At 23, it's the perfect time to do it."

Keita made a single appearance for Senegal at the World Cup, starting his country's 1-0 loss to Colombia in the group stage.