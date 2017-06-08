9 players who Arsenal could realistically sign this summer

Pepe (Real Madrid)

If Arsene Wenger wants to stick with the 3-4-2-1 formation next term, he probably needs to add at least one more centre-back to the Arsenal ranks. And given that his team have frequently been accused of lacking grit, bite and aggression, who better to bring in than Portuguese warhorse Pepe?

The four-time European champion (three times at club level, once at international) is set to leave Real Madrid when his contract expires later this month, meaning he’ll be available for zilch. The Gunners can’t afford to hang around, though: PSG are said to be eyeing the 34-year-old, who confirmed his impending exit from the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this week.

Keita Balde Diao (Lazio)

Lazio forward Felipe Anderson was once the club’s prime candidate for a big-money transfer overseas, but he’s now been overtaken by Keita. The former Barcelona youth player enjoyed the most productive season of his career to date in 2016/17, scoring 16 goals and providing three assists as Simone Inzaghi’s side qualified for the Europa League and reached the final of the Coppa Italia.

A tricky dribbler, speedy mover and clean finisher, Keita can either play wide on the left or through the middle. He’s also still only 22, which gives him both time for improvement and potential resale value at some point down the line.

Thomas Lemar (Monaco)

Monaco were arguably the team of the European season last term, winning the Ligue 1 title and reaching the Champions League semi-finals in style. Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe is on Arsenal’s wishlist (as well as virtually every other big club in Europe) but perhaps the Gunners would be wise to turn their attention towards Lemar instead.

The former Caen man lined up on the left-hand side of Leonardo Jardim’s 4-4-2 formation, although his tendency to drift infield means he could also start centrally.

He’s quick, agile and creative, and whereas Mbappe is likely to stay put for at least another campaign, the 21-year-old seems relatively obtainable.

Thiago Maia (Santos)

Granit Xhaka wasn’t quite the disaster many made him out to be in 2016/17, but it’s fair to say the Switzerland international was a little underwhelming. While clearly a fine long-range passer, Xhaka often struggled out of possession, which could persuade Wenger to bring in another deep-lying midfielder to provide greater competition in the engine room.

Santos’ Thiago Maia could fit the bill, particularly as he wouldn’t break the bank. An astute reader of the game, the Brazilian is adept at breaking up play in front of the back four, while he’s also composed with the ball at his feet.

Predrag Rajkovic (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

When asked about Jordan Pickford last month, Wenger dismissed the suggestion that he would be in the market for a new goalkeeper. Yet with Wojciech Szczesny more likely to stay in Serie A than return to London, the Frenchman may decide to add a younger shot-stopper to the Arsenal ranks.

With Sunderland holding out for a hefty fee for Pickford, the 21-year-old Rajkovic would represent better value for money. The Serb has already played almost 150 games at club level in the last few campaigns – including 20 in the Europa League and Champions League – and is undoubtedly a bright prospect. Spending a year or two under Petr Cech’s wing would further aid his development.

Jeison Murillo (Inter)

Arsenal won’t be playing Champions League football next term but neither will Inter, who finished seventh in Serie A. Murillo could therefore be a realistic target for the north Londoners, with Wenger reportedly eyeing defensive reinforcements.

The Colombian isn’t the tallest at 6ft, but he’s mobile and would be well suited to one of the two outside centre-half positions in a back three.

Voted the Best Young Player at the 2015 Copa America, the now 25-year-old Murillo is allegedly being tracked by Tottenham and Everton.

Alvaro Morata (Real Madrid)

Manchester United are the Premier League side who have been most strongly linked to Morata, who could be on his way out of Madrid this summer. With Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud’s futures both in doubt, Arsenal could do far worse than make a move for a striker who scored 15 goals in 26 league appearances last term – only 14 of which were from the start of matches.

United reportedly had a £52.4m bid for the Spaniard rejected on Wednesday, so Wenger will have to spend big if he wants to land Morata. It’s not like Arsenal don’t have the cash, though; in fact, they’ll probably have even more to spend than usual if Sanchez and/or Mesut Ozil depart in the coming weeks.

Arda Turan (Barcelona)

After just 23 La Liga starts in two seasons, it’s difficult to envisage Arda beginning next season at the Camp Nou. His €34m move from Atletico Madrid in 2015 hasn’t worked out, while the Turk’s recent retirement from the international scene means he desperately needs regular football at club level in 2017/18.

That’s where Arsenal could come in. The Gunners would benefit from Arda’s quality in the final third, while the fact that he spent four seasons playing for Diego Simeone means that, by definition, he knows how to work hard. At 30 he’s a little older than is ideal, but Barcelona are supposedly willing to accept less than £20m for a player who was essential to Atleti’s title triumph three years ago.

Jairo Riedewald (Ajax)

Likened to Frank Rijkaard by Frank de Boer and to Daley Blind by himself, the versatile Riedewald would be an excellent addition to Arsenal’s squad. The 20-year-old spent time at left-back, centre-half and in the middle of the park last year, with his athleticism, intelligence and sound technique catching the eye in all three roles.

Ajax won’t want to sell one of their prized assets, but the Europa League finalists will be aware that he has suitors right across the continent. Although Riedewald’s still got plenty of room to grow, Arsenal would be getting someone for the here and now, not just for the future.