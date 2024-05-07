Chelsea open talks over £65m midfielder with big spending set to continue: report

Chelsea could be set to spend big again this summer after reportedly opening talks with a £65million-rated midfielder.

The Blues splashed out an eye-watering £434.5million on new players last summer in what was the biggest-spending single transfer window in Premier League history.

That spree looks to have helped the club to a modest improvement this season when it comes to their place in the Premier League table, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side currently sitting seventh in the league.

Georgiy Sudakov of Shakhtar Donetsk (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speculation is abound that the club will need to raise money this summer in order to meet their profit and sustainability commitments, but that doesn’t appear to be putting them off bringing in expensive new faces.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have spoken to representatives of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov in recent weeks over a potential move to the club.

Shakhtar chief executive Sergei Palkin was a recent guest at Stamford Bridge to watch the Blues thrash Everton 6-0 and spoke to the media afterwards.

“This summer window, he has a big chance to move to some big clubs,” he said, referring to the Ukraine international. “We have had some contacts with big clubs and some are not negotiating with us directly but are getting a feel for the summer environment.'

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He will definitely move to a top European club this summer. When I was at Chelsea versus Everton, many people asked me about Sudakov.”

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is a close friend of Sudakov and is said to have been in regular contact with him since he signed for the Blues in a £62million transfer last year.

Sudakov is under contract with Shakhtar until 2028 with his deal containing a £125million release clause, but the club are likely to consider a lower offer.

The likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool have all previously been linked with the 21-year-old.

More Chelsea stories

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool 27-goal transfer target open-minded after title win

Juan Mata recalls Chelsea's 'miracle' 2012 Champions League win

Chelsea in 'daily talks' to sign 'next Messi' amid Arsenal & Barcelona interest: report