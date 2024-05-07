Why are we all overlooking the fact that Crystal Palace are actually just good now?

By
published

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner needed a few games to get his ideas into his side, but those results against the big teams are feeling less and less like one-offs

Crystal Palace stars Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise
(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Crystal Palace beat Liverpool last month, it was regarded – quite legitimately – as a massive failure from Jurgen Klopp’s men. Would-be title-contenders had no business losing at home to a side that had taken just three wins and 15 points from their previous 20 games.

When Crystal Palace followed that up by thrashing West Ham United 5-2, it was regarded as the latest embarrassment in a dreadful second half of the season for the Hammers. David Moyes’ side had sat pretty in the top six at the turn of the new year before dropping off a cliff post-Hogmanay – a downturn that has now effectively cost the Scot his job.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.