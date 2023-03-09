Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's top 10 goalscorers and top 10 appearance makers ever?

By Mark White
published

We're looking for the longest-serving and longest-scoring Red Devils in the history books

The statue of Manchester United's 'Holy Trinity' of players stands in front of Old Trafford after being unveiled today on May 29, 2008, Manchester, England. The statue of United legends Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and the late George Best comes 40 years to the day since the club first lifted the European Cup. Charlton, Best and Law scored 665 goals between them for United and between 1964 and 1968, all won the coveted European Footballer of the Year award.
You have six minutes to guess 20 players

With 20 English league titles – 13 in the Premier League era, 12 FA Cups and three Champions Leagues, Manchester United are the biggest club in English football.

But how well do you know the stars that have played for them over the years? After all, making a best XI of their players is a pretty tricky task.

We've compiled the 10 most-played players in the Red Devils' history, along with their record 10 goalscorers. It's a trip down memory lane if you've been following the club for years.

