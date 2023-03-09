Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's top 10 goalscorers and top 10 appearance makers ever?

You have six minutes to guess 20 players.

With 20 English league titles – 13 in the Premier League era, 12 FA Cups and three Champions Leagues, Manchester United are the biggest club in English football.

But how well do you know the stars that have played for them over the years? After all, making a best XI of their players is a pretty tricky task.

We've compiled the 10 most-played players in the Red Devils' history, along with their record 10 goalscorers. It's a trip down memory lane if you've been following the club for years.

