Keita ready to 'explode' at Inter

Keita Balde Diao is ready to "explode" in Serie A once his move to Inter is finalised, according to the forward's agent.

The 23-year-old arrived in Milan on Sunday to undergo a medical, just a year on from his reported €30million transfer to Monaco from Lazio.

Keita is expected to sign his contract at Inter's offices later on Monday to seal his move, which is said to be an initial loan with the option of a permanent switch.

Roberto Calenda praised Monaco for restoring his client's happiness after a difficult final few months with Lazio, but he is confident the Senegal international is ready to take Serie A by storm.

"Monaco should be thanked," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "They gave Keita back his smile, his serenity and his carefree feeling after years of tension and promises made and never kept by Lazio's management.

"I'm not surprised they let him leave: the deal will benefit everyone. The player still has the desire to explode in this country, where he grew up as a footballer. At 23, it's the perfect time to do it."

Keita stated on Sunday that Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti helped to convince him to move to San Siro, and Calenda thinks the forward will thrive under the former Zenit and Roma boss.

"[Spalletti is] the perfect person at the perfect moment. He can make Keita make the definitive leap in quality," he added.