Tottenham Hotspur change of transfer stance could help Celtic keep star player: report

Atletico Madrid are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer, according to reports coming out of Spain – and could revive their interest in Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg having previously given up on him

Mundo Deportivo report that Hojbjerg was Atletico’s top target last summer, but they were unable to make a large enough offer to tempt Tottenham Hotspur into cashing in.

However, Tottenham now consider Hojbjerg to be dispensable for the right price as they look to revamp their squad over the summer.

Tottenham's change of stance could tempt Atletico back in for Hojbjerg

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg looks to be leaving (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spanish outlet claim that Atletico now have other players above Hojbjerg on their shortlist, including Feyenoord’s Mats Wieffer, Monaco's Youssouf Fofana and Celtic’s Matt O’Riley.

However, they add that Tottenham’s change of stance could prompt Atletico to test the waters with a new bid. With Hojbjerg in the final year of his contract, a £13m price tag would apparently be enough to get the nod from Spurs.

Juventus are also said to be interested in Hojbjerg, which could mean winner winner chicken dinner twice over for Tottenham if they are able to sign Adrien Rabiot as a free agent from the Bianconeri only for Juve to pay them to sign Hojbjerg as his replacement.

Hojbjerg was a regular starter for Tottenham last season but has found his involvement more limited since Ange Postecoglou’s arrival at the club this term.

Just seven of Hojbjerg’s 33 Premier League appearances have been as part of the starting line-up – none of which have been wins – while eight of his appearances from the bench have been brief cameos of ten minutes or fewer.

