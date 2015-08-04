Bojan eyes early comeback

Stoke City forward Bojan Krkic hopes to be involved as soon as possible in the Premier League after making his first start following his knee injury.

Bojan missed the second half of the 2014-15 campaign after suffering cruciate ligament damage to his left knee against Rochdale in the FA Cup in January.

But the former Barcelona man started Stoke's friendly against Porto on Sunday, and has now set his sights on re-establishing himself in Mark Hughes' first-choice XI.

"I've been working very hard to be back before the season, that was my target," Bojan told the club's official website. "This week I am going to work hard every day so I can be 100 per cent for my first game back in the new season.

"Everybody will be focused this week for our first game of the season and I think the team is very well prepared.

"I feel really good and every day I feel much stronger, more powerful and more confident and I am happy for that."