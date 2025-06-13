Recommended reading

'I'm heartbroken, it hurts deeply' former Chelsea striker ruptures ACL 21 days before home tournament

Veteran Switzerland player has been ruled out of the major tournament

Ramona Bachmann of Switzerland walks in the field during the Women&#039;s International Friendly match between Switzerland and France at Stade de Geneve on October 29, 2024 in Geneva, Switzerland.
Ramona Bachmann is one of the most experienced current players (Image credit: Getty Images)

Veteran Switzerland forward Ramona Bachmann has been ruled out of a home Euros as she has ruptured her ACL.

The former Chelsea striker sustained the injury just 20 days before the tournament is due to kick off on 2 July.

Bachmann has amassed over 150 caps and has scored 60 times for her country.

Ramona Bachmann: "It's incredibly hard to accept"

Ramona Bachmann running for the ball

Ramona Bachmann has over 150 caps for Switzerland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bachmann released a statement on social media confirming her injury was sustained in training on the 11th June.

She added: "I’m heartbroken to miss the Euros, especially here at home in Switzerland.

Ramona Bachmann celebrating

Ramona Bachmann plays her club football in America (Image credit: Getty Images)

"This tournament was a huge goal for me, and I’ve given everything over the past months to be ready for it. To suffer a serious injury now, so close to the start, is incredibly hard to accept.

"Not being able to step onto the pitch and represent my country in front of our fans hurts deeply.

"I’ll now focus fully on my recovery, but my heart will be with the team every step of the way."

The 34-year-old, who now plays for Houston Dash in the National Women's Soccer League, being ruled out is a blow for Switzerland.

Ramona Bachmann pointing

Ramona Bachmann has been staple for Switzerland for almost two decades (Image credit: Getty Images)

The hosts are yet to announced their 23-player squad for the tournament but the experience lost by Bachmann's absence will be difficult to replace.

The star made her debut for her country in 2007.

They do still have skilled forwards in the squad like Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, Sydney Schertenleib and Géraldine Reuteler.

Switzerland open their tournament against Norway on the first day of the major tournament.

