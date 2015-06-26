Bolivia failed to contain Guerrero - Soria

Coach Mauricio Soria admitted Bolivia changed system to no avail in their 3-1 Copa America quarter-final defeat to Peru after Paolo Guerrero scored a hat-trick.

Bolivia - competing in the last eight of South America's premier competition for the first time since 1997 - were undone by Peru striker Guerrero in Temuco on Thursday.

Guerrero bagged a quick-fire brace in the first half and he added to his tally with 16 minutes remaining, while Marcelo Martins reduced the deficit from the penalty spot during the closing stages.

Speaking to reporters post-match, Soria said Bolivia had planned specifically with a five-man backline for the 31-year-old and his strike partner Claudio Pizarro.

"Our opponents' style of play meant we had to pay attention to their two great attacking players," he said. "They were instrumental in determining our change of plan.

"We had a tactical intention that we didn't carry out on the goals. They hit us on the counter.

"They took advantage of their chances but in the second half we were the better team."

Soria added: "We have to work a lot tactically and physically. However, we also need better infrastructure and that the local league becomes stronger. The players do not stay long in our country."