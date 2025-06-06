How to watch Venezuela vs Bolivia: Live streams, TV channels for World Cup qualifier

With just a handful of games left to play, Venezuela and Bolivia's World Cup qualification hopes could come down to their head-to-head meeting in Monagas.

Venezuela vs Bolivia match info ► Date: Friday, June 6 ► Kick-off time: 11.00pm BST ► Venue: Estadio Monumental de Maturín, Monagas, Venezuela ► How to stream: bet365 live streaming in the UK; Fanatiz USA for viewers in the United States ► Free stream: SBS (Australia) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The top six sides in CONMEBOL's single ten-team round robin league go straight to the World Cup, with the seventh going into the inter-confederation play-offs.

As it stands, with four games left to play, Venezuela occupy that play-off place and have only quite faint hopes of making up the gap to the automatic qualification places.

That likely makes holding onto 7th an absolute must for them if they are to make it to their first-ever World Cup - but sitting just a point behind them are their opponents Bolivia, who are hoping to make it to their first World Cup since 1994.

Can I watch Venezuela vs Bolivia in the UK?

Venezuela vs Bolivia will be shown live on bet365's live steaming, although you will need to have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the past 24 hours to tune in.

Watch Venezuela vs Bolivia for FREE - Live streams

You can watch Venezuela vs Bolivia for free in a number of countries, including Australia.

If you're in Australia, national broadcaster SBS has the rights to most of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and you can watch Venezuela vs Bolivia online on its free streaming service, SBS On Demand.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch Venezuela vs Bolivia from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

How to watch Venezuela vs Bolivia in the US

You can watch the game on Fanatiz USA on a pay-per-view basis in the USA.