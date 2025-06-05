How to watch Paraguay vs Uruguay: Live stream details for crucial World Cup 2026 qualifier in Asuncion

Watch Paraguay vs Uruguay anywhere on the world on June 6.

Paraguay vs Uruguay match info ► Date and kick-off time: EST: Thursday, June 5, 7.00pm / BST (UK time): Friday, June 6, 0.00am ► Venue: Estadio ueno Defensores del Chaco, Asuncion ► Free stream: This game will not be streamed in the UK ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Conmebol's labyrinthine World Cup 2026 qualifying competition is approaching crunch time with four of the 18 fixtures remaining for the ten teams in the South American region.

World champions Argentina have already qualified and all of the remaining nine teams still have a mathematical chance of joining them. Paraguay and Uruguay currently occupy two of the six automatic qualifying spots with 21 points apiece.

When they meet on Thursday night, both will be pushing hard for a win that would represent a huge step towards the World Cup. Both go into the game in Asuncion with a six-point buffer over 7th-placed Venezuela in the play-off spot.

Paraguay vs Uruguay for free - live streams

You can watch Paraguay vs Uruguay for free in a number of countries, including Australia.

If you're in Australia, national broadcaster SBS has the rights to most of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and you can watch Paraguay vs Uruguay online on its free streaming service, SBS On Demand.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Can I watch Paraguay vs Uruguay in the UK?

Paraguay vs Uruguay will not be shown or streamed live in the UK.

Watch Paraguay vs Uruguay from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Paraguay vs Uruguay in the US

American viewers watch the game on Fanatiz. A subscription is required.