Bony: Man City now have to win every game

City missed the chance to cut the gap to leaders Chelsea on Sunday as they lost 2-1 to Liverpool at Anfield.

That result means City are now five points behind Jose Mourinho's men, who also boast a game in hand having been on League Cup final duty at the weekend.

"It is disappointing. We have made it difficult for ourselves now," said Bony.

"If Chelsea win their game in hand, it will be more difficult for us to get close to them.

"But we still hope - there are 11 more games and every game we just have to win, be positive for the rest of the league and try to get maximum points.

"We need to win, win, win and hope Chelsea will drop some points. It is a difficult moment for us but we still hope we can do it."