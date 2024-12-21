Quiz! Can you name Manchester City's top 20 all-time Premier League scorers?

Erling Haaland has already netted his fair share since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in 2022

Manchester City are no strangers to a goal or two, and here at FourFourTwo we’ve crafted the perfect challenge to test your knowledge of their current top 20.

We’re focusing purely on the Premier League here, so you’ll have to leave your Colin Bells and Francis Lees to one side for this one.

There have been times in the Sky Blues’ recent history that maverick manager Pep Guardiola has gone without a recognised striker for long stretches of a season, but the goals never dried up, so you may need to cast your mind more broadly than the frontline.

But City do not begin and end with the Catalan; there are names on this list who did some of their best work at the dawn of the Premier League era, under the likes of Peter Reid.

Others plundered efforts under the guidance of Kevin Keegan but, as you’d expect, there are plenty of Guardiola’s disciples to get at here. That’s enough hinting from us, it’s time to put you to the test.

Don’t hang about with this one; you’ve got five minutes to name the 20 players to have scored the most Premier League goals for City.

How do you think it’ll go? Be sure to post your final score to @FourFourTwo on X, and share this quiz to your mates to pit your knowledge against theirs.

