Is Southampton vs Man City on TV? Live stream, broadcast details for Premier League clash

Watch Southampton vs Man City today, May 10, as the outgoing Premier League champions look to move closer to Champions League qualification against the league's bottom side, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels globally.

Southampton vs Man City key information • Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025 • Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 10am ET • Venue: St Mary's Stadium, Southampton • Streams: USA Network, Sling TV (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Man City are the outgoing Premier League champions and their uncharacteristically poor season has been reduced to a battle to finish in the top five, but they're back in the driving seat to do so after a strong run of recent form.

Pep Guardiola's men sit third on 64 points, three ahead of Nottingham Forest in sixth, so it's tight, but a win today would go along way to securing top-tier European football with two games remaining after this.

They'll expect to gain all three points, given they're playing a side who are not only bottom and already relegated, but facing the ignominy of registering the worst-ever Premier League points tally. Saints' 11 points is currently a match with Derby County of 2008, and though they're season is done they'd love to move clear of that and avoid that particular spot in the history books.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Southampton vs Man City online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Southampton vs Man City in the UK?

Southampton vs Man City is not being televised in the UK on Saturday.

That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK.

The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place.

If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Southampton vs Man City from anywhere

Out of the country this weekend? That doesn't mean you have to miss the games.

One piece of kit may be able to help you watch Southampton vs Man City: a VPN - or Virtual Private Network. This software sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, so you can bypass any geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home, and it also comes with added privacy benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Southampton vs Man City in the US

In the US, fans can watch Southampton vs Man City on the USA Network, which is a cable TV channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service.

If you don't have traditional cable, a cord-cutter effectively gives you all the channels you could possibly want, but in an online package.

Sling TV starts from $45.99 a month for the Sling Blue package, which gets you USA Network. Fubo, meanwhile, is rather more pricey at $84.99 a month (discounted to $44.99 for your first month), but it does get you more live sport beyond the Premier League.

Other cord-cutting services that carry USA Network include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Watch Southampton vs Man City streams globally

Can I watch Southampton vs Man City in Canada? Canadians can watch Southampton vs Man City on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Southampton vs Man City in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Southampton vs Manchester City on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Southampton vs Man City in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Southampton vs Man City on Sky Sport Now.