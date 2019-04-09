Bournemouth defender Daniels set to miss start of next season after knee surgery

Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels has been ruled out for the rest of the season following knee surgery and is also expected to miss the start to the next campaign.

The 32-year-old suffered an injury to his left knee during training last week, having played in the 2-0 Premier League defeat at Leicester on March 30.

Bournemouth confirmed the full-back had “subluxed his patella and required surgery to stabilise the patella” and was set “for an extended spell on the sidelines”.

Manager Eddie Howe said on the club website: “Charlie has picked up a really bad looking injury regarding his kneecap. He has had an operation and will be out for some time.”

Daniels has made 24 appearances for Bournemouth this season, scoring in the 4-0 home Premier League win against Chelsea at the end of January.