Bradley hopes 'crazy' win can be turning point for Swansea

Bob Bradley believes Swansea's spectacular 5-4 Premier League win over Crystal Palace could prove to be a turning point after their disappointing start to the season.

A Fernando Llorente double in stoppage time saw Bradley record his first win since taking charge of Swansea, after they had previously given away a 3-1 lead in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Bradley was quick to praise his players for their efforts, even if he acknowledged they still have plenty of work to do, and he now hopes Saturday's win can kickstart their campaign at last.

"I think in many ways this can be a turning point. Sometimes you need something crazy that changes your luck, and maybe this can be that moment. It is a positive reinforcement for the work we do," Bradley said at a news conference.

"From the day I arrived, the players have turned up every day with a good mentality, but that does not automatically translate to points, especially in the Premier League.

"When I saw a deflection off Jack Cork go into the top corner of the net to make it 3-3, there's a moment when you think this team just needs some luck. But in the end, the character of the players came through, and I am very happy for them. They deserve so much credit."

Bradley also feels that the game could represent a welcome change of fortune for his side.

"It's been a difficult season, there have been a lot of things that just did not bounce the right way and we have just come off that crazy late goal at Everton [where Swansea conceded late on to draw 1-1]," he added. "But the players still show up every day with a really good mentality. I love working with them and I could not be happier for them.

"Having said that, there are things we need to look at. Set-pieces turn games around - they helped us take the lead here and they were a big part of us looking at the wrong side of a 4-3 defeat.

"But I still want to focus on players who, at the most difficult moment in the Liberty [Stadium], showed real character.

"That is going to pay off for them because it is there, and I know we are going to continue to see it as we move forward."