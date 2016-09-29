Brady hails Wenger as 'possibly the best ever' Gunners boss

Former Arsenal midfielder Liam Brady has described Arsene Wenger as "possibly the greatest" manager in the club's history.

Brady, who made 307 appearances for the Gunners between 1971 and 1980, has hailed the Frenchman, who brings up his 20-year anniversary at Arsenal on October 1.

He told Omnisport: "I think he will go down as one of the all-time great managers of the club, possibly the greatest.

"I know [former manager] Herbert Chapman, in the history of Arsenal, is an iconic figure but Wenger, in his 20 years, particularly in his first 10, was magnificent."

Wenger moved to north London in 1996 from Japanese side Nagoya Grampus Eight and quickly turned from an unknown into one of the Premier League's most successful managers.

Brady added: "We were the only team to challenge Manchester United, who were really on top of their game and had probably the finances to outstrip any of the competition. So when Wenger came in, his buys in the transfer market, the likes of [Marc] Overmars, [Emmanuel] Petit, [Robert] Pires, [Patrick] Vieira in particular, made sure we competed with them.

"Not only did we compete, we won the league.

"I think he won three Premier Leagues and a couple of doubles. [He is] a brilliant manager, the football he played outstripped anything because Arsenal were really wonderful to watch.

"A bit later on he signed Thierry Henry, who is probably the most exciting player we have seen at the club, and his partnership with Dennis Bergkamp, who was there when Arsene arrived, was something that was great to see."