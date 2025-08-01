Arsenal must sign Eberechi Eze TODAY for agreed £68m fee: report
Arsenal face a tough decision in the transfer market as target Eberechi Eze's Crystal Palace release clause is due to expire imminently
Arsenal are in the market for a left-sided attacker this summer with Palace's FA Cup-winning playmaker Ebere Eze reportedly a top target for Mikel Arteta.
The England international is one of the Premier League's most sought-after players having dazzled Selhurst Park spectators over a number of seasons.
Eze began his academy football career at Arsenal's Hale End campus, but was released at age 13, going on to play for Fulham, Reading and Millwall as a youth before signing terms with Queens' Park Rangers at the age of 18.
Eberechi Eze's Crystal Palace release fee will expire TODAY
Eze starred for the Loftus Road club in the Championship, subsequently earning himself a move south of the river to represent Palace in the Premier League. The Eagles attacker made his England debut in 2023 and has gone on to make almost 150 Premier League appearances for the South London club.
Upon signing an extension with Palace in November 2023, the 27-year-old agreed to a reported £68 million release clause being inserted in the deal.
That clause is set to expire on Friday, August 1, according to BBC Sport, which means if Arsenal are keen to add the playmaker to Arteta's squad for 2025-26, they will need to act fast or most likely negotiate a fee north of the release clause figure.
The terms of Eze's buyout state interested clubs must formally submit a bid a fortnight before the beginning of the new season, which kicks off in two weeks' time.
As per the BBC: "Arsenal have a genuine interest in Eze but have so far shown no inclination of triggering the forward's release fee.
"Well-placed sources are also indicating that Arsenal would prefer to sell a forward before making any formal move for Eze."
The Gunners have recently added Swedish international forward Viktor Gyokeres in a big-money move, in addition to signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Noni Madueke from Chelsea, Christian Norgaard from Brentford and Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera.
This has brought Arteta's overall expenditure to a reported £195 million before any prospective move for Eze.
