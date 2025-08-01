Arsenal must sign Eberechi Eze TODAY for agreed £68m fee: report

Arsenal are in the market for a left-sided attacker this summer with Palace's FA Cup-winning playmaker Ebere Eze reportedly a top target for Mikel Arteta.

The England international is one of the Premier League's most sought-after players having dazzled Selhurst Park spectators over a number of seasons.

Eze began his academy football career at Arsenal's Hale End campus, but was released at age 13, going on to play for Fulham, Reading and Millwall as a youth before signing terms with Queens' Park Rangers at the age of 18.

Eberechi Eze's Crystal Palace release fee will expire TODAY

Eberechi Eze (R) celebrates Crystal Palace's FA Cup win versus Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eze starred for the Loftus Road club in the Championship, subsequently earning himself a move south of the river to represent Palace in the Premier League. The Eagles attacker made his England debut in 2023 and has gone on to make almost 150 Premier League appearances for the South London club.

Upon signing an extension with Palace in November 2023, the 27-year-old agreed to a reported £68 million release clause being inserted in the deal.

Eze came through the ranks at QPR after stints with multiple London clubs as an academy player

That clause is set to expire on Friday, August 1, according to BBC Sport, which means if Arsenal are keen to add the playmaker to Arteta's squad for 2025-26, they will need to act fast or most likely negotiate a fee north of the release clause figure.

The terms of Eze's buyout state interested clubs must formally submit a bid a fortnight before the beginning of the new season, which kicks off in two weeks' time.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As per the BBC: "Arsenal have a genuine interest in Eze but have so far shown no inclination of triggering the forward's release fee.

"Well-placed sources are also indicating that Arsenal would prefer to sell a forward before making any formal move for Eze."

Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres signed for the club last week (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gunners have recently added Swedish international forward Viktor Gyokeres in a big-money move, in addition to signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Noni Madueke from Chelsea, Christian Norgaard from Brentford and Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera.

This has brought Arteta's overall expenditure to a reported £195 million before any prospective move for Eze.